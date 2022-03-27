F1 LIVE: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix result and reaction today Max Verstappen overtakes Charles Leclerc to win

Max Verstappen dramatically beats Charles Leclerc to victory in Jeddah (Reuters)

Follow the reaction to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc battle until Verstappen is poised for a dramatic victory.

Sergio Pérez started on pole for the first time in his F1 career when the Mexican made an impeccable lap around the narrow streets of Jeddah in Q3 of qualifying to put himself at the front of the grid.

However, on race day, a mistimed safety car dropped Pérez from pole into fourth and he was unable to overtake Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari for the final podium place.

Mercedes’ George Russell was sixth after qualifying and moved up to fifth during the race, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. Lewis Hamilton starts after the 15th race…