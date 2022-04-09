F1 Qualifying LIVE: Australian Grand Prix updates and results as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in 5th place

Charles Leclerc took pole in Melbourne (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as you qualify for the Australian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc leads the drivers’ standings after two races, finishing second behind world champion Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia with a win at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari saw momentum again around Melbourne’s Albert Park street circuit, with Carlos Sainz topping FP1, before Leclerc seized the initiative in FP2, although Verstappen was lurking right behind. There were also encouraging signs for Alpine with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon in the top six on Friday.

It appears Mercedes’ woes continue, however, with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell…