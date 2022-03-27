F1 race in Saudi Arabia to go ahead despite nearby attack

by Jerome Pugmire

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – Formula One said its race in Saudi Arabia will go ahead as scheduled this weekend despite attacks on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The announcement came a day after rebels attacked an oil depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the F1 circuit. The 20 drivers on the grid met several times on Friday night in talks that lasted until 2 a.m. to discuss safety concerns.

“Formula 1 and (governing body) the FIA ​​can confirm that after discussions with all teams and drivers, the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as scheduled,” F1 said in a statement on Saturday. “Following the widely reported incident in Jeddah…