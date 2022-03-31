F1 returns to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023

load audio player

Formula 1 has been in talks with promoters about a potential Las Vegas Grand Prix for some time, but it was confirmed on Tuesday night that the race will be added to the calendar from next year.

This means the United States will host three Grand Prix starting next year, as Las Vegas joins the Miami Grand Prix and Austin United States Grand Prix on the schedule.

The six-kilometre street circuit will have 14 corners and a long straight which will allow drivers to reach speeds of over 337 km/h during a race lasting 50 laps.

It will be the first time since 1985 that F1 has broken its traditional weekend format to hold a Grand Prix on Saturday.