In a twice-interrupted qualifying session, due to crashes for Nicolas Latifi and Mick Schumacher, Perez defeated the Ferraris of practice pace-setters Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. to become the first Mexican polesitter in F1 history.

A lap that Perez called “incredible” and drew praise from championship leader Leclerc broke Mark Webber’s long-standing record for most F1 starts before his first pole, the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for his 215th F1 debut.

Perez became the first Red Bull polesitter at the start of F1’s new ground effect era, with world champion Max Verstappen only fourth fastest, as he reported struggling for grip during the decisive Q3 season.

However, the Dutchman could be optimistic about the race as Perez revealed that Milton…