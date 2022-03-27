F1: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabia GP

Red Bull driver and current champion beat Charles Leclerc to win at the Jeddah circuit, winning the first date in a lively finish.

after the accident Saturday Qualifying, Max Verstappen stays on with the win on the second date of formula 1 by popularizing Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after Finally a fierce battle against Charles Leclerc Feather Jeddah Circuit.

Final Bahrain GP . The Red Bull driver gets his first win of the season after not being able to race in And this despite the fact that in the classification Birlo was his teammate Checo Perez, who Became the first Mexican to hold pole position,

Checo was the one who started to lead this SundayBut…

Read Full News