FA tells UEFA 22,500 fans will be at England’s group matches at Euro 2020

The Football Association has guaranteed UEFA that there will be 22,500 fans at Wembley for all three of England’s Euro 2020 group matches.

This is twice the number of spectators permitted under the government’s roadmap out of the COVID lockdown but the matches at the home of English football will have special status at test events.

The figure, which is 25 per cent of Wembley’s capacity, was confirmed to UEFA before a meeting of the 12 hosts cities on Thursday.

A final plan for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley has not been provided by the FA but the deadline has been extended by UEFA to maximise the attendance.

The Times says reaching 50 per cent capacity, which is 45,000 in Wembley’s case, is the target.

Sports events can have 10,000 spectators from May 17 and restrictions will be eased further after June 21.

England’s matches in Group D of the rescheduled finals are against Croatia on June 13, Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22, however, the final group match is still set for 25 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the Scottish FA has confirmed to European football’s governing body that it will have 25 per cent capacity for the four matches at Hampden Park, which is just under 13,000 seats.

The meeting heard that England and several other host venues will intend for fans to take lateral flow tests the day before matches, or possibly provide proof of vaccination.

Scotland fans who have not had a chance to buy any tickets since the country qualified via the play-offs, will have a window to purchase them via the Scottish FA in early May.

It’s understood there will likely be 3,600 tickets reserved for their fans for the group match against England, 16 per cent of the total capacity,

A ballot will take place around the same time to decide which of the existing ticket holders will still be able to attend – those that miss out will receive full refunds.

There are also plans for teams and officials to be exempt from any quarantine restrictions in force in any country if they stay in bubbles, eat only in the hotel and only use authorised transport.

A decision on whether any of the 12 host cities will lose their matches as a result of being able to provide guarantees of fans attending from UEFA is expected on April 19.

Dublin is the most at risk, with its matches likely to be sent to England, potentially in the north of England rather than London, and Scotland.

Bilbao’s matches are also at risk due to demands being made by the local authority, but the Spanish FA has indicated it would seek to host those matches elsewhere in Spain.

Rome and Munich are yet to provide central government guarantees over a minimum of 25 per cent capacity of the stadium. It’s understood there is confidence inside UEFA that those will be secured.

