Fabiola Yanez apologizes to Argentina for birthday party at Quinta de Olivosi

First Lady, Fabiola Yanezu

Shortly after giving birth to her first child, the First Lady Fabiola Yanezu Gave an interview to GENTE Magazine where he details his traumatic childhood, his nomadic life, his profession and how he met the President Albert Fernandez. In addition, he explained the treatment he went through to become a parent and revealed the name he would give to his son. He also apologized to Argentina for the birthday party held in Quinta de Olivos during the pandemic and the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I faced abandonment”Yanez confessed to herself and recalled that her father did not want to meet her until she was 23 and that her mother had left her (along with her younger sister) in the care of her grandparents. “When I turned 6, my mother…