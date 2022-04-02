Fabiola Yanez Apologizes To The Party At Olivos In Quarantine: “It Wasn’t Something Organized”

In mid-2021, President Alberto Fernández and First Lady, Fabiola Yánez, were in the eye of a storm after photos surfaced of a party that took place in complete mandatory quarantine in Olivos. for the first time after that, The President’s wife mentioned the above matter.

The pictures giving evidence of the secret meeting reached all the media and went viral on social networks, Alberto Fernandez publicly apologized in an act, However, this was not enough, and the debate over this scandalous incident dominated the headlines for several weeks.

Now, in an interview and a few days after giving birth, the First Lady mentions the subject in the first person. “This…