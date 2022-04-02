Fabiola Yez apologizes to Argentina for birthday at Olivos and details her pregnancy

First Lady and Honorary President of the Banco Nacional Foundation, Fabiola Yezu spoke in an extensive interview with PEOPLE about his childhood, his immersion in the world of politics and preparations for the birth of his son with Alberto Fernandez. He also apologized to Argentina for the birthday party held in Quinta de Olivos during the pandemic and quarantine by the COVID-19. ,

Born on July 14, 1981 in the city of Villa Regina of the General Roca Department of Ro Negro Province; She assured that she faced abandonment during her childhood and that her father did not want to meet her until she was 23 and that her mother “moved away for four years when she turned 6”. “I’ve never had the affection, control, and affection that a child deserves at that stage of my life…