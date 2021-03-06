Fabulous! Kriti Shetty set for Kollywood debut

Kriti Shetty Those who stole the hearts of film lovers with their stunning performance in the recently released romantic film Uppena, got a great offer. The makers of Rapo19 confirmed that Kriti Shetty has been featured in the upcoming bilingual Telugu Tamil drama with young and energetic actor Ram Pothineni playing the lead role. The upcoming film, Rapo 19, will feature Kriti Shetty’s first film in Kollywood. The film will be dubbed into other languages.

The upcoming untitled film is an action drama, to be played by Lingusamy and produced by Chittoori Srinivas under Srinivas Silver Screen. Number 6. Ram Pothineni’s upcoming 19th film will be made on a big budget with high technical values.

Ram Pothineni’s previous two offerings were Puri Jagannadh’s magnum ops Ismart Shankar and Kishore Tirumala’s directorial venture Red, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam, which was declared a box office hit.

On 18 February, the fame of Neenu Shailaja Ram Pothineni Announced that his upcoming project with filmmaker Lingusamy. With this untitled film, Ismart Shankar fame actor will enter Tamil cinema.

On the work front, Uppena girl Kriti Shetty will next appear in Telugu films, Shyam Sinha Roy and Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Chepali.

