ENTERTAINMENT

Fabulous! Kriti Shetty set for Kollywood debut

Posted on
Loading...
Fabulous! Kriti Shetty set for Kollywood debut
Fabulous! Kriti Shetty set for Kollywood debut

Kriti Shetty Those who stole the hearts of film lovers with their stunning performance in the recently released romantic film Uppena, got a great offer. The makers of Rapo19 confirmed that Kriti Shetty has been featured in the upcoming bilingual Telugu Tamil drama with young and energetic actor Ram Pothineni playing the lead role. The upcoming film, Rapo 19, will feature Kriti Shetty’s first film in Kollywood. The film will be dubbed into other languages.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The upcoming untitled film is an action drama, to be played by Lingusamy and produced by Chittoori Srinivas under Srinivas Silver Screen. Number 6. Ram Pothineni’s upcoming 19th film will be made on a big budget with high technical values.

Loading...

Ram Pothineni’s previous two offerings were Puri Jagannadh’s magnum ops Ismart Shankar and Kishore Tirumala’s directorial venture Red, a remake of the Tamil film Thadam, which was declared a box office hit.

Loading...

On 18 February, the fame of Neenu Shailaja Ram Pothineni Announced that his upcoming project with filmmaker Lingusamy. With this untitled film, Ismart Shankar fame actor will enter Tamil cinema.

Loading...

On the work front, Uppena girl Kriti Shetty will next appear in Telugu films, Shyam Sinha Roy and Aa Ammai Gurinchi Meeku Chepali.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
856
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
749
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
721
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
708
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
686
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });