Hunting Mickie van Helmond and dog Umabel with great-niece, support and refuge Lotte on the Norderlan in Schilde, where the incident took place , © JAA

shields

It looked like a scene from a horror movie near Schildstrand in the otherwise quiet Norderlan: two curious Staffordshire Terriers appeared out of nowhere and pounced on a golden retriever and its owner, Mickie van Helmond (73). “It’s a miracle that Umabel survived this”, says Mikey, who was brutally beaten.