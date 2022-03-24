Facebook and Instagram down across Ireland as thousands of users report outage

Update:Facebook and Instagram are back online as of 10.45 pm.

It’s a bad day for Mark Zuckerberg’s meta company as Facebook and Instagram suffered heavy losses on Thursday morning.

Users across the country started reporting problems with social networking sites just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Website that measures website issues in real time downdetector Reports about Facebook and Instagram saw a huge increase from 9.51am onwards. The issues were not resolved even at the time of publication.

As is usually the case with these outages, thousands of users took to the old reliable Twitter to voice their grievances.

In the past hour there were nearly 7,000 tweets with the words ‘Facebook down’ and thousands more reporting problems with Instagram. Meta is still…