facebook: Facebook brings COVID-19 vaccine profile frames to platform – Times of India » todayssnews

Social media platform Facebook has added COVID-19 vaccine profile frames to its applications on Android, iOS and web. Facebook partnered with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the same. The move is meant to encourage people to go for COVID-19 vaccination is a part of a worldwide drive by Facebook through which it reaches out to health authorities for this initiative.
In the coming days, Facebook plans to show a summary of the user’s News Feed with their followers, family and friends who use COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.
The company had earlier introduced the vaccine frames in the UK, in collaboration with the National Health Services (NHS). It claims that it took some weeks for about a quarter of people in the UK who are on Facebook to have seen a contact on the social media platform use the NHS vaccine profile frame.
Is this move by Facebook going to popularise vaccination amongst people? Perhaps. It might make them less sceptical and help them look at COVID-19 vaccination in a more positive light.
COVID-19 has seen a swift resurgence in the past few weeks in the world, with the number of cases rapidly rising. With the vaccines that took close to a year to reach the masses, humanity seems better prepared to deal with the pandemic now.

