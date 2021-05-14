Facebook Messenger sets record on Google Play-Store, downloads reached above five billion

Facebook’s Messenger app has surpassed five billion downloads on the Google Play App Store. The latest development also means that Messenger on Android became the third Facebook app in 2019 and the third non-Google app to download five billion after WhatsApp in early 2020. The growth of instant messaging apps can be attributed to the rapid adoption of video and messaging platforms amidst the coronavirus epidemic. For example, during New Year’s Eve 2020, Facebook Messenger saw its biggest jump in group video calls (more than three people) in the US, about 2X more group video calls on NYE than on an average day. Messenger is also the basic messaging app for the Facebook app on both Android and iOS. It received its biggest update in August last year when Facebook began integrating chat systems for Instagram and Messenger.

According to Android Police, the latest opportunity has made Messenger the fourteenth app to touch the figure of five billion on Google Play, joining the likes of YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail. However, readers should note that many apps made by Google come pre-installed on Android smartphones, so naturally take the toll to a higher level. Notably, Facebook Messenger was the most downloaded free app of 2018, according to data analyst App Annie. In 2020, Messenger had the third most daily active users (between January to October 2020), although it was the sixth most downloaded free app.

Earlier this month, Facebook said that chats on Messenger and Instagram Direct would be end-to-end (E2E) encrypted by 2022 by default. With end-to-end encryption, only private senders and recipients of users’ private messages, and even Facebook cannot access those messages. “In the past year, we introduced a number of privacy and security tools including multiple privacy settings, an app lock, secure message requests, message forwarding limits and more. We are also working hard to bring default end-to-end encryption for all our messaging services, ”Facebook said in a blog post. Currently, Facebook-owned WhatsApp only provides E2E encryption for both personal and group chat.