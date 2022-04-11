Facebook warns of scam involving Graham Norton inadvertently handing over his details as victims

Graham Norton has become the latest Irish celebrity to be caught in an online scam as fraudulent activity continues to rise.

Cybercriminals are using famous people to lure people to legitimate-looking sites, where they will click on links that could lead to malware being installed on their devices.

The scam aims to obtain personal data or passwords for personal information stored on people’s phones or laptops.

Back in 2020, McAfee’s cybersecurity team released findings showing Norton had been named ‘the most dangerous celebrity to find online’ – ahead of Ricky Gervais and Tom Hardy.

He suggested at the time that his name was associated with many…