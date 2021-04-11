Faced with Chinese threat, Japan keen on boosting India ties | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: India and Japan are looking to hold their second 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting as they seek to deepen their security and defence ties. Official sources said the government is working on the option to have the talks ahead of a proposed visit by Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga later this month.

Facing mounting Chinese intrusions in East China Sea , where the countries are locked in a dispute over the Japan-held uninhabited Senkaku/ Diaoyu islands, Tokyo has been keen to resume physical engagements with India. Finalisation of dates for Suga’s maiden visit could depend on the Covid situation here.

A report by Japan’s NHK said on Saturday, as China continues to assert itself across the region, the Japanese government is increasingly looking to India as a partner that shares basic values and can help work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific .

Suga is travelling to Washington next week for a meeting with US President Joe Biden on April 16. Suga has been speaking his mind on South China Sea , Xinjiang and Hong Kong and brought up these even in a phone conversation with PM Modi ahead of the first Quad summit earlier this year. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was reported last week to have warned Japan against wading into US-China politics.