Fact Check: Did Jeremy Renner Really Threaten To Kill His Wife? – TMT Daily

It is not often that we run into someone whose favorite Avenger is Hawkeye. Certainly, we all understand that he is an important member of the team, but generally speaking, Hawkeye stances make up a small portion of MCU enthusiasts. And there is a good chance that if the majority of those people know about the allegations against Jeremy Renner from his ex-wife, then those numbers would be reduced even further.

Jeremy Renner was a famous actor before he was Hawkeye’s lively action face, but Avengers The franchise certainly catapulted him to another level of stardom. And, like most stars, the man has his fair share of skeletal charges in the cupboard. The bitter quarrel between Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife was brought to the public’s attention a few years ago and it never really went away.

Love gone sour

The marriage between Jeremy Renner and Sunny Pacheco was bright and burning throughout 2014. The couple got married in January and filed for divorce in December citing “irreparable differences”. Rainer and Pacheco share a daughter, Ava – the main reason for the enduring conflict between them. To say that things got ugly during the custody battle.

Do not believe us? In 2019, Sunny Pacheco filed custody documents where she accused Jeremy Renner of trying to kill her and also tried to kill herself. Rainer was also accused of extensive drug use and irresponsible guardianship when the actor had Ava with him. TMZ Obtained court documents detailing the charges.

The disturbing allegations were the latest development in a quarrel between Jeremy Renner and his ex-wife. Pacheco has also claimed that Rainer lags behind despite child support payments (more than half a million dollars!) sweet The avengers The money. We will meet the hawkies React in an instant, but first, let’s try to “Jeremy Renner kill his ex-wife”.

Gunplay

The story of Jeremy Renner sticking a loaded gun in his mouth comes courtesy of a former friend of his, Lily Fagget. In June 2020, in contact Published a special conversation with Faget, where he opened up about his fears for Pacheco and Ava’s wellbeing. According to Faget, she first went back home in November 2018, after going out one night when she noticed Rainer’s dangerous, violent behavior.

Lily Faggett claims that she just wanted to make sure he was okay before leaving her friend for the night, but she ended up getting more than she bargained for. A drunken Jeremy Rainer took out a gun from a vault, sucked it and threw it around in frustration before putting the barrel in his mouth and Threats to kill.

Lily fagget told in contact When Ava’s nanny comes out, the situation escalates – when Faget finds out that Ava is home – and confronts the actor, prompting her to fire a gun on the roof. Eventually, Fagget was able to calm Jeremy Renner down and put the gun down. The night ended without further incident, but it was enough to give Lily Faget nightmares.

Shooting back

Jeremy Renner, of course, denies the version of Lily Faget’s story – a story used as evidence that his explosive, reckless behavior makes him a threat to his ex-wife and daughter. In an announcement in court regarding the incident of the 2018 shooting, Rainer claimed that Faget was under the influence that night, and gave his, less frightening version of the events.

As his ex-wife, Jeremy Renner says that he is a toxic influence in his daughter’s life. The actor has accused Sonni Pacheco of exposing her to psychological issues and “dark, graphic, sexual content on a daily basis” to Ava. The actor also accused his ex “Obsessed with his sex life”And to share nude photos with her lawyers and custody evaluators with the aim of elevating her to her climax.”

Regarding child support payments, Jeremy Renner has accused his ex-wife of misappropriating nearly $ 50,000 of his daughter’s trust fund. Pacheco denied the allegations.

