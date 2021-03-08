Fact Check: Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview Correct? – TMT Daily

After all! – We have heard of the joys of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and it is even more shocking than we thought. With her claims about depression, racism and being “trapped” at the Royal Institute, we decided to dive into some of the couple’s biggest bombings.

Loading...

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incredible announcement about their soon-to-be-born baby girl, we can’t stop talking about what the royal family allegedly did and didn’t do for the couple. let’s take a look.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Farewell, Buckingham Palace

We all really wanted to know why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Of his royal farewell In January 2020, but as he stated in his CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, he had no regrets about leaving. The Duke of Sussex explained that if they were indeed protected by the royal family, they would “not leave at all”.

Loading...

The couple’s conflict between the media and the royal family reportedly had a huge impact on their mental health. In fact, according to CBS News, Sussex said they were “thankful” to where they were now. Prince Harry confirms to Winfrey that he did what he felt he “had to do”.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Baby archie

One of the most incredible moments was when Meghan Markle explained to Oprah Winfrey in an interview that there was a “conversation” about her child Archie before he was even born. Mark confessed: “(There were) Concerns and conversation How deep his skin can be at the time of his birth. ”

Loading...

According to Page six, Meghan Markle said that these conversations were not thanks to her, but were made seriously for her husband, Prince Harry. When the Duke of Sussex joined the Duchess, he explained to Oprah that he would never discuss Archie’s conversation about race concerns.

Loading...

Prince Harry said: “I’m never going to share that conversation, but at the time it was awkward, I was a little surprised.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Thankfully we know that it was not the supreme member of the royal family because Oprah confirmed to CBS Morning after the royal interview was released: “It is not part of her grandmother (Queen Elizabeth II) nor her grandfather (Prince Philip) Prince Harry and Meghan were not in conversation about the color of the baby’s skin. “

Loading...

However, just because the queen and her husband are off the hook for that one, can Prince Harry’s close relatives be behind such a controversial conversation? ITV News royal editor Chris Ship told Sun: “So that two members of the family should be released. . . The two people you are leaving are either his father, Prince Charles, or His brother, Prince William, Or their wives

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Security

As Page six Noted, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also claimed that members of the royal family were not going to provide any protection to Markle. Prince Harry told Oprah: “It was right in the beginning, when she was not going to get security, when my family members were suggesting that Takes on acting, Because there was not enough money to pay for it, it was all luggage. “

Loading...

Prince Harry didn’t stop there – he confessed: “Like there were some real obvious signs that it was going to be very difficult before we even got married.”

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Shocking and destructive

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told us about the royal family Perceived racist conversation And his dubious calls about security matters, BBC News royal correspondent Johnny Diamond, described the interview as “disastrous” for British monarchs.

Loading...

Johnny Diamond said: “Many of the revelations are so personal that there seems little chance of any reaction (from the palace). The queen clearly has repeated affection in which the couple is still held. As for the newspapers that the couple hates so much – will they change their turn? It is not in his nature. “

Loading...

–

Loading...

There are many shocking moments about the CBS interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What do you think about Archie’s skin color and hidden conversations about other bomb blasts? Let us know in the comments below.

Loading...