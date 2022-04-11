Facundo Campazo escalates his bad moment at the Denver Nuggets: He was sent off against the Los Angeles Lakers

Status of fasundo campazo Far from ideal. After eight matches in which he was sidelined in Denver NuggetsSome had returned to add minutes to the commitments, as they did on Saturday night, when they interfered in the Colorado franchise’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies on the final day of the regular season. nba, Denver coach Michael Malone again offered them a chance to add a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Cordoba’s point guard was evictions during the second quarter, for a major Grade 2 foul – a clear push – from behind on Wayne Ellington. And thus he ended his regular stage in the best basketball league in the world in his second season.

The violation happened when a little…