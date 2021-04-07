LATEST

Fahahd Faasil Shines In This Minimalist Retelling Of Macbeth – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Fahahd Faasil Shines In This Minimalist Retelling Of Macbeth - Tech Kashif

Joji

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, Unnimaya Prasad

Director: Dileesh Pothan

It takes great skill to take elements from Shakespeare’s extraordinary stories and weave an original plot around it with ordinary events like an overtly stern family patriarch, family politics, and greed. The resulting piece is a disturbing tragedy, that despite having some unsettling moments, manages to glue the viewers to the screen till the credits roll. After Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joji is the third collaboration between director Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil, in which Faasil proved his calibre as an actor once again.

The plot is nothing unusual, neither does a lot happen on screen. More than half of the events take place in the lush abode of the Panachels, and the patriarch Kuttappan PK Panachel (Sunny PN) has fallen ill few minutes into the film. However, it is this modest treatment of the film that makes it so unsettling.

Joji, an engineering student, and also Panachel’s youngest son is not a typical Macbeth-esque brave character. Rather, he is timid and cowardly, living in the shadow of his elder siblings and considered to be the ‘second piece’ by his father. Once, the father is bedridden, and the entire family is figuring out ways to secure their future, Joji’s shell of cowardice starts to shed, and we are faced with a beast that the years of oppression and side-lining has given birth to.

However, he is neither directly aided by ‘Lady Macbeth’, nor is he tormented by guilt. Instead, this version of Lady Macbeth, Bincy (Unnimaya Prasad) is Joji’s sister in law, who is a silent bystander of his crime. Joji, apart from showing the occasional tension of getting caught only when he is questioned, is calm and composed most of the time and shows no remorse for taking the wrong turn, which makes his character more dreadful. Fahadh Faasil did an excellent job portraying the nuances of Joji’s character who quickly transformed from being the underdog to someone who his family is afraid of by the end.

The director-writer duo of Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran took a minimalist approach to the film, with a very slow pace of the narrative. However, the unhurried storytelling never turned dull for a moment. Faasil’s acting was complemented by Shyju Khalid’s cinematography, who presented the appropriate aesthetic visuals as a backdrop for all the turmoil. To top it, the auditory elements designed by Justin Varghese keeps the audience alert of the duplicity of the characters even though nothing much is happening on the screen.

The only set back of the film is its predictability but the supporting cast of Baburaj, Joji Mundakayam, Shammi Thilakan, and Alister Alex compensated for it. All in all, Joji is a dark family drama that brings William Shakespeare’s Macbeth into a Malayali Christian household and takes on the themes of crime and punishment in its own way.

Rating: 4/5

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
723
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
720
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
718
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
714
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
711
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
697
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
666
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
607
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
580
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
576
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top