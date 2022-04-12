Fairview’s Walker Scobel Cast as ‘Percy Jackson’ in Disney+ Series

Fairview teenager Walker Scobel, who most recently starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix film “The Adam Project,” has been cast as Percy Jackson in Disney+’s upcoming series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Rick Riordan, author of the best-selling “Percy Jackson” novels announced on Monday That Scobel was on board as the main character of the show.

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote on his website. “It was clear to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the right mix of comic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero, Percy Jackson.”

