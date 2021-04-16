Faith – A Riansh Fanfiction (Chapter 11) – TMT Updates

Chapter XI

WARNING- the next content material is prohibited for hungry individuals because it accommodates numerous mouth-watering meals footage

As the nice and cozy aroma welcomed them Riddhima led them in direction of her eating room.

“So what’s for dinner?” Siya requested eagerly

Secretly everybody in VR mansion beloved Riddhima’s cooking despite the fact that they by no means admitted that out loud.

“There are french fries and hen nuggets for starters”

“There may be mango juice or wine to drink”

Vansh was shocked he by no means thought Riddhima drank wine go away alone have a bottle at house so casually.

“There may be Lasagna , Hen biryani , Panner tikka masala , Dal, Roti and salad for the principle course”

“As for dessert i’ve my specialty Irish Apple Pie with Do-it-yourself Vanilla ice cream”

Everybody helps themselves to the meals.

Even Ahana appeared blissful whereas consuming however Kabir appeared fairly tensed.

After everybody had eaten their hearts content material Riddhima begins talking.

“So let me begin from the start i need you all to be calm and composed whereas i communicate.”

She will get an outdated framed image from a glass cabinet close by and reveals it to everybody.

Everybody gasps loudly and Aryan chokes in his wine.

“Sorry bhabi” he says, as he appears right down to see the mess he had created, dropping all his wine on the ground.

“No worries Aryan” this was the first time she may really feel the softness and genuineness in his tone as he apologised.

She presses a button and a small robotic comes dashing in direction of the stain and cleans it and goes.

Everyone seems to be shocked

the image was of Uma Raisinghana and one other ladies.

“Wait, what- thats mother who- what- when-” Vansh stutters for the primary time not discovering phrases to say.

“In case you all are questioning, this different girl with Uma aunty is my mother, Sheetal Rajmalhotra…“

“They had been greatest pals however your dad at all times hated their friendship as my dad, Arjun Rajmalhotra and your dad had been rivals. So each time Uma aunty got here house… she got here in secret.

My dad and mom had been murdered by another enterprise rivals and they might have killed me too in case your mother hadn’t come to save lots of me.

I used to be simply 10 yrs outdated at the moment.

Then i went to reside with my grandparents, my uncle and my aunt. After my grandparents handed away as a result of outdated age i acquired to know that every one my uncle wished was my dad and mom cash…“

When she was saying this Chachi felt responsible of the quite a few instances that they had thought the identical factor, Vansh had at all times cared for them it doesn’t matter what a silly jerk Aryan was and irrespective of what number of instances Chacha had tried and failed to take over the enterprise.

“ As quickly i acquired to know this, i knew there was nobody for me in my household, I spoke about this to Uma aunty and he or she informed me to turn into profitable in no matter profession i selected so i wouldn’t need to rely upon my dad and mom cash. i by no means met you all as a result of your dad hated my household.

I’m a lawyer and a physiotherapist.

I went to regulation college and facet by facet did a physiotherapy course.

I left my aunt and uncle’s place as quickly as i acquired a job.

I’m not in dangerous phrases with both of them, i simply don’t stick round that a lot.

As quickly as i saved my cash i purchased this plot and constructed my dream home.” she says with a dreamy look

Flashback

“It was a darkish stormy night time and the home windows had been rattling due to the wind,

I used to be sipping on some sizzling chocolate and was sitting curled up with a pleasant fats e-book.

All of a sudden a darkish, weak determine staggered close to my gate. I rushed outdoors to see who it was…., it was Uma aunty.

I used to be shocked, she had been stabbed badly.

I took her in as quick as i may however i couldn’t save her, all she managed to whisper was “Please- please Riddhima beta, save my youngsters and my household from the individuals who murdered me, i don’t know who’s behind all this…-” she whispered.

And earlier than i may ask- who or when she acquired attacked, she took her final breath in my arms…..“

To be continued

Hey guys, i hope you all loved this chapter.

I’ll add the following one quickly.

Take care and keep protected

Love,

