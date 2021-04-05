Faith – A Riansh Fanfiction (Chapter 2) – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Chapter II

BHABI, RIDDHIMA BHABI”She cried from her stupor.

As the voice echoed the mansion it felt as if everything had become still. A ray of hope erupted inside of Riddhima and she gave a slight smile full of hope.

Vansh looked elated and his grim,bitter expression turned into a happy one. He along with the whole raisinghania family rushed towards Siya’s room.

Everyone except Ahana and Kabir looked delighted hearing the youngest member of their family show a slight response after months. Dadi silently wiped her tears as Ishani and Aryan consoled her , simultaneously giving Riddhima glares.

Siya wasn’t awake but she seemed to be shouting Riddhima’s name and shaking her hands around as if frantically searching for her, in her unconscious state.

Riddhima felt touched and ran to grasp Siya’s hands. Suddenly Vansh felt raged and tried to pull her hand away from his favorite sister when Siya had held on it soo tight as a child would hold her mother’s hand.

Everyone was shocked when they saw Siya relax and calm down in her unconscious state as she gripped Riddhima’s hand for support.

“Is there something else to this story we know nothing about?why is Siya so happy when she held on to Riddhima’s hand if she was the one who tried to kill her?” Dadi thought

“Congratulations Mr Vansh, your sister is recovering… who is this important Riddhima bhabi?” the nurse chuckled with amazement. “It looks like siya really needs her support. It would be very helpful for Siya to come out of coma if Miss Riddhima is around.”

“Vansh bhai… please,you will do no such thing, if you cant kick her out because of your ‘feelings’ then i will throw this disgusting gold digger out she has no right to be our family member” Ishani shouted.

Kabir was utterly shocked and amused by the whole drama ,yes he was angry with Ahana for acting as vansh's wife but he was equally shocked when people refused to recognize Riddhima and in turn Riddhima didnt even react as much as he thought?!

I thought I knew her well” he thought confused.

"Boss i think you should think about whatever the nurse said, I feel you should keep all your differences aside with bhabi

"Boss i think you should think about whatever the nurse said, I feel you should keep all your differences aside with bhabi..– uhh i mean Miss Riddhima just for Siya's sake." Angre replied silently.

“I agree with angre.” dadi said

“Alright im only letting you stay in this house for Siya’s sake but IF i see you tampering with her medicines or doing anything which can deteriorate her health then I will kill you” he told Riddhima coldly as he marched out of the room.

“So, you are so shameless that you agreed to stay back? My my ,Well i didn’t expect anything else from you” taunted Ishani

“Leave it Ishani, why should we waste time talking to such people” Chachi said smirking

Silently witnessing all this was Dadi who felt downcasted at the fact how her family members were treating Riddhima but then  all the betrayals  Riddhima had given the family started echoing in her mind and  keeping a cold expression she moved out of the room.

Sorrowful but still filled with hope Riddhima turned towards her sister in law who looked calm and happy for the first time in months.

She lightly caressed siya’s cheeks and left towards the guest room to rest her tired self promising her self for a better tomorrow.

To be continued…

So guys, how was the chapter? i hope you all liked it.😄. i’ll try to update whenever im free.

Stay safe and happy✨

Love,

Shagun

