Faith – A Riansh Fanfiction (Chapter 4) – Telly Updates

Chapter IV
Everybody had gone back to their daily chores as if nothing had happened when suddenly the door bell rang.
“Ooo i wonder who it is at this hour in the afternoon” wondered Ishani “Did anyone order anything?” she shouted over her back as she rushed to get the door.
“Careful Ishani! Don’t run, its not good for your baby” Dadi shouted for the millionth time looking at her stubborn grand daughter exasperated.
There was a sales boy holding a huge box. Just then Riddhima came rushing downstairs to get the parcel.
“Don’t worry its mine i got it, i just wanted some clothes my usual ones don’t suit me anymore.” Riddhima mumbled as she knew what was going to come next.
“WOW this is was left, Vansh Bhai I told you this bi * ch is using our hospitality for all this, such a gold digger, urghh if it wasn’t my love for Siya i would have kicked her out long back” Ishani screamed.
Seeing nobody was going to support Riddhima she decided to give Ishani a piece of mind but just then she did something which boiled her rage.
Ishani pulled the clothes from Riddhima’s hand and emptied them on the floor,” Let’s see what great clothes this cheapo has ordered”.
“SHANNE ENOUGH” Riddhima had it, just because she hasn’t said anything doesn’t mean she doesn’t care , HOW DARE SHE?, ” Dont you dare,i have bought this with my own money I don’t give a damn about what you feel, but the next time to raise your voice in front of me you better watch out”.
“I will do what I want with my money and whatever i earn, you have no right to do anything about it, if there is anyone you should be worried about its our dear kind hearted Ahana and Kabir, these people are classic gold diggers, so think before you speak next time. Also if i would have attacked Siya i would have run away from the house by now but, well why would you even give that a thought?”.
Ishani was left mouth open with Riddhima’s outbrust and before she could get ready with another of her retorts, Riddhima was long gone with her parcel.
‘Well she was speaking the truth, i stopped our joint account long back and the clothes did look expensive …where did she get all the money?’ Vansh wondered.
“Angre…” and before he could tell Angre what to do , Angre nodded and went.
Vansh was amused with the fact that Angre knew whatever was going on in his mind.
The next day morning
Everyone was having breakfast together, there was no sign of Riddhima anywhere.
“I think she is crying over her cursed fate” Ishani said smirking.
“How about we just burn those new clothes of hers she showed so much attitude yesterday” Ahana whispered to Chanchi.
Chanchi chuckled nervously and said “Its to soon for that, I don’t know how Vansh will react.He looked pretty angry yesterday”.
Suddenly Riddhima skipped her way downstairs , she looked happy and content but what actually shocked the whole family was her new attire.
This new Riddhima looked hot and confident.
‘What is she wearing? i thought she was innocent , traditional types…. why is she wearing all this? ” thought Ahana enviously
Ishani and ChanchI were jealous of her new avatar while Dadi was shocked
Kabir was literally drooling.
“I have never seen Riddhima like this, she is least bothered with whatever we throw at her… what is actually happening?” wondered Vansh.
The great VR was actually speechless for the first time and he felt as if his plans of revenge were coming to a dead end.
To be continued…..
Hey guys hope you all liked the chapter!
i’ll update the next chapter tomorrow until then take care and stay safe.
Love,
Shagun
