Faith – A Riansh Fanfiction (Chapter 5) – Telly Updates

Chapter V
Soft music from Riddhima’s ringtone jerked Vansh back to reality.
“Hello, did you finish doing whatever i asked you to do?” Riddhima replies to the call in a sharp tone.
After a slight pause agitated at something the caller had said, she shouts” i want it done asap i don’t have much time.” she cuts the call.
The whole Raisinghania family is staring at her in awe. They had never seen riddhima use such an authoritative tone while talking to someone.
Riddhima notices their stares, ” WHAT?!” she asks.
“Nothing, Miss Riddhima, did you have breakfast? Why don’t you join us?” asks Vansh
“I already ate Mr Vansh don’t worry” Riddhima replies with a fake smile.
“Why are you wearing such clothes? i have never seen you wear anything like this!” Vansh asks, the plan of him not recognizing Riddhima slipping from his mind for a minute.
Riddhima smirks and asks”i thought you didn’t know me, how do you know what i wear and what i don’t?”,she leaves the room
Ahana, Ishani start whispering to each other about her new makeover.
Dadi starts getting worried and Vansh leaves for work puzzled.
Two days pass like this , Riddhima is well aware of her surroundings and threats so she keeps an eye over her food and drinks so that her enemies fail in harming her.
Everyone is busy in their own world when suddenly a thin, frail person tries to walk her way towards the hall, she stumbles due to her weakness and drops a vase over.
Vansh rushes towards the noise and finds Siya on the ground.
He calls the family and picks Siya up and takes her to her room.
“He! why did you get up? we would have come to you my child, why did you drag yourself out in such a weak state?” Dadi cried with tears.
Ishani and Aryan become happy seeing their younger sister awake from her long coma.
Vansh hugs her and asks”Tell me Siya what happened? What happened that day? why did Riddhima attack you?!”
But Siya wasn’t giving a ear to what anything or anyone around her was saying, she was frantically searching for someone.
Unable to find her she asks Vansh , “Bhai, please bhai tell me, where is riddhima bhabi? i really want to talk to her, where is she?!”
everyone is shocked
Ishani says “She is not our bhabi anymore our bhabi is ahana from now. That cheap gold digger just betrayed our family. She tried to take your life, she mercilessly killed Ragini…”
“No , No what do you mean? she never tortured me, it was anupriya who to tried to kill me! Riddima Bhabi is innocent, she always tried to save me… where is she? i want to tell you all everything , but let her come first.” Siya cries helplessly.
Suddenly her eyes turn cold and she shoots a glare towards Ahana and shouts”You can never be my bhabi,how dare you Vansh bhai? After Riddhima Bhabi gave her life for you two times… after all this you betray her? How could you?!” she shouts unable to believe that her Vansh Bhai could do such a thing.
Vansh unable to meet Siya’s eyes out of guilt stares at the ground remembering all the wrong things he had done to Riddhima.
Riddhima enters the room and shouts “SIYA !!” gleefully.
The two women share a long hug which ends with Siya sobbing profusely on her Bhabi’s shoulder
“Bhabi..im so sorry i doubted you, i can’t believe, i even thought of something like this…. please, forgive me, please don’t leave me and go bhabi” siya slowly whispers between her sobs.
Riddhima wipes her tears away and hugs her tightly”Its okay Siya, i forgive you, don’t worry! now, don’t tire yourself by crying anymore okay?”
“Riddhima…. im sorry“whispers Vansh emotionally.
Seeing no response from her , he becomes tensed….Will she? Will she leave him?!
“Riddhima beta, i’m really sorry, i believed Vansh and i…” Dadi said feeling very low of herself.
How could she have wronged such golden hearted person?
Siya starts getting worried “Bhabi- you wont leave us, you will stay here with us right?!”
To be continued…..
So guys what do you think will Riddhima stay in VR mansion or leave?
This was actually a big chapter,im happy
Take care and stay safe, ill try to upload whenever im free today.
Love,
Shagun
The post Faith – A Riansh Fanfiction (Chapter 5) appeared first on Telly Updates.