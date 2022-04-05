Faith, ego, redemption are themes in ‘Father Stu’ set for April 13 release, says Mel Gibson

During an interview with Fox News on Friday, actor-director Mel Gibson talked about faith, arrogance, and redemption while promoting his latest film, Father Stew.

As reported by CBN News, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson teamed up for a new biographical film that’s filled with patience, faith, and redemption. It is set to hit the theaters across the country on Wednesday, April 13.

Father Stu has been a project of Wahlberg for the past six years, according to Hollywood ReporterExclusive story of The actor wanted to make a film about the boxer-turned-priest’s life after he died about seven years ago.

Wahlberg and Gibson are both…