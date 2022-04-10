Faith: Looking at Palm Sunday

(Disclaimer: The views of the authors in this column are expressed and do not necessarily reflect the views of Augusta Press.)

The Sunday we call Palm Sunday is the day we commemorate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem at the beginning of the week, which will culminate in his death, burial, and resurrection. Palm Sunday begins a week that was predicted for centuries. It was a week full of amazing events that God Himself had implemented. Jesus’ life, his 33 years, was lived and his purpose served, except for the events of the week that began on Palm Sunday. Everything that happened to him was very important, but the root of his time on earth was to be felt, which began with his entry into Jerusalem…