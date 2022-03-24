Fake Jimmy Butler Quote Fools The Internet

Just because it’s on the Internet, doesn’t mean it’s true.

NBA fans came to know about the incident on Wednesday between Miami Heat coaches Eric Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler against the Golden State Warriors.

Spoelstra and Haslem got into a heated argument with Butler in the third quarter. The controversy was caught on camera and eventually hit the internet. Twitter user @RobBuchananFOX, a parody account, tweeted what should have been Butler’s postgame quote.

[Haslem] Told me I can’t live in his era given how I’ve been playing lately. I told him and [Spoelstra] They were relevant only because of D. Wade.”

The thing is, Butler didn’t talk to the media after the game. The only players made available for the postgame press conference were Bam Adebayo, PJ…