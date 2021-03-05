“Fake Referee” Streaker fooled everyone and sparked a controversy

I think I speak for every sports fan when I say that we all love a good, fun Beaten path. They can add some much more important excitement to a game’s snoozer, such as Super bowl streaker Who donated Pink thong And the credit of Tom Brady’s win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Loading...

Creativity knows no bounds when it is time for these daredevils to run in the field. “Kiss Bendit” Used to run over to the baseball field and kiss the best player in MLB. one more Checkered line There was an escape plan which also included a stampede car.

Loading...







Loading...

In 2011, when the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats played each other, fans at the Arizona Stadium were seen as a striker who hilariously refrained himself as a referee before taking off his underwear.

Loading...

The “fake referee” Streaker also waged a fight before halftime.

Loading...

“Fake Referee” Streaker

Loading...

related: Streaker’s 15 Seconds of Fame made him an instant millionaire

Loading...

Jess lanco Our striker is named, and no one noticed him making his way onto the field behind the Arizona bench. He takes off a shirt, throws on a black hat and unveils his referee’s costume.

Loading...

Lanco then books him for the field, where he kills a play dead and tries to get another referee to deliver the ball to him. Everyone is confused as to who this mystery ref is. When a person stands up, Lanco walks out with some mischievous intentions.

Loading...

Walking towards the end zone, Lanco Cut off her shorts And then his black-and-white striped shirt, nothing more than some tight underwear. He is blinded by a security guard and his incredible run ends.

Loading...

The madness did not stop there.

Loading...

Soon after Striker unloaded his hijinks, a fight broke out on the field between the players. A friend is slammed on the ground. Shakeel Richardson of Arizona and Taylor Embry of UCLA were Excluded both After that.

Loading...

all in, 10 players suspended After the dispute.

Loading...

A full video of the stander below is in the stand below:

Loading...

What happened to the ref streaker?

Loading...

The 23-year-old senior University of Arizona student faced expulsion, was charged with criminal impersonation (a Pac-12 referee, I think?), A Class 6 felony, and a year and a half in prison. Faced, accordingly? Arizona Miracle.

Loading...

It seems that way too much by the Tucson police that most of the riders consider paying a small fine and spending a night in jail. He was not even naked!

Loading...

However, given her non-criminal record, the likelihood of a misdemeanor was reduced.

Loading...

Why did he do this?

Lanco Allegedly Speedo down for a game show.

Loading...

According to the police report, Lanco told officers that he was applying to be a contestant on the TV show ‘Wipeout’. His antics prompted a question on the application, which asked ‘what have you done so far?’ Tucson.com wrote.

Loading...

I would say that it was very crazy. And smarter too.

Loading...

It also seemed very easy for Lanco. He told officers that he was able to land on the field using a fake field pass that he had prepared. He reported that he was an alumni volunteer for the football team in 2006 and built it using his already expired pass.

Loading...

Although Lanco later apologized, he said he would do it again in a heartbeat.

Loading...

“Oh, yes, definitely, no regrets! Just, that’s how I live my life. But now that I’m having to face all of this, I feel like I’m really long and hard about myself.” Will work hard Inner version.

Loading...

according to him Facebook profile And Online payroll records, Jace Lankow now works as a wildlife biologist at the University of Arizona. I think the school forgave him.