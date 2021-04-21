Falcons Mock Draft 2021: Finding the future at No. 4? | TMT

The Atlanta Falcons are in a difficult spot choosing fourth general within the 2021 NFL Draft. The excellent news for them is that they know three quarterbacks will go forward of their decide. The unhealthy information is the quarterback they’re highest on may be picked earlier than they’re on the clock. GM Terry Fontenot is in a difficult state of affairs getting ready for the longer term whereas additionally having to stay aggressive with Matt Ryan. Nevertheless, I feel they will do each on this Falcons 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft.

The Falcons have been extra aggressive than their 4-12 document would counsel. In consequence, the group’s probably not going to choose this excessive once more anytime quickly. Of the Falcons’ twelve losses, eight of them have been one-score video games. An improve in teaching ought to even that out a minimum of.

Atlanta Falcons Publish-Free Company 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 4: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Spherical 2, Decide 35: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Spherical 3, Decide 68: Josh Myers, OC/G, Ohio State

Spherical 4, Decide 108: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Spherical 5, Decide 148: Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame

Spherical 5, Decide 182: Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Spherical 5, Decide 183: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

Spherical 6, Decide 187: Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

Spherical 7, Decide 219: Kayode Awosika, OT, Buffalo

Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Right here’s the place the Falcons can put together for the longer term. Trey Lance has his personal justifiable share of dangers together with his inexperience, however the pure instruments are robust to disregard. It’s an ideal match with Atlanta. Lance will clearly want some additional seasoning earlier than he’s comfortably prepared with the NFL adjustment. Fortunately, the Falcons dedicated to Matt Ryan for a minimum of 2021. Lance attending to study behind Ryan earlier than taking on the reins is a superb state of affairs for his growth.

Arthur Smith’s offense options loads of play-action out of 12 and 13 personnel with a gentle dose of the run recreation. These all lean into Lance’s strengths. Smith additionally took benefit of Tannehill’s means to throw on the run and his legs as nicely, and Lance is one of the best general athlete on this QB class. Fairly frankly, the match makes an excessive amount of sense to disregard, and it supplies Fontenot with a contemporary rebuild window.

Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

Mike Davis might be a transparent a part of the rotation, however they’re going to wish one other half so as to add to this working room, as Cordarrelle Patterson isn’t a super RB2. In a number of of the simulations I ran in prep for this Falcons 2021 7-Spherical Mock Draft, Clemson’s Travis Etienne was at this spot ceaselessly. Nevertheless, I feel Smith, Fontenot, and firm will take a shining to Javonte Williams of their offense. Williams is a extra bodily runner than Etienne, and his pass-blocking chops are among the many finest within the class.

I’m an enormous fan of Williams’ projection into the following stage. He’s a compact, constructed runner who wins with stability and energy. With Atlanta needing loads of our bodies of their working again rotation, including a bodily again who doesn’t have an immense quantity of wear and tear on his body can be a sensible addition.

Josh Myers, OC/G, Ohio State

The Falcons have some uncertainty within the inside of their offensive line. Alex Mack, the group’s long-time beginning heart, left in free company. The group doesn’t have a transparent reply at left guard both, with gamers like Willie Wright and maybe Josh Andrews vying for that spot. Matt Hennessy, the group’s third-round decide in 2020, performed at left guard his rookie yr, however his future appears to be like brighter at heart. Fontenot and Smith are offensive-line-heavy guys, and having such a crucial spot left open can’t occur.

Enter Josh Myers, a participant I consider can play at each heart or guard. New Orleans valued these versatile inside gamers (Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Andrus Peat, Will Clapp, Nick Easton), and it’s exhausting to consider Fontenot gained’t carry that with him to Atlanta. Myers is a rugged, highly effective blocker who’s as rock-solid and constant as they arrive. He’s nonetheless creating bodily and has some technical changes to make in move safety however tasks favorably as a starting-caliber guard or heart early with upside for extra.

Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

A.J. Terrell’s rookie season was a optimistic signal shifting ahead for the group, and Isaiah Oliver appeared strong as a nickel nook. Nevertheless, I’m not bought on Kendall Sheffield’s play. The group signed Fabian Moreau, who probably begins at CB2, however he’s solely on a one-year deal. In consequence, nook depth is a must have for the Falcons shifting ahead.

Zech McPhearson would be the first Texas Tech DB to be drafted since 2010, and for good cause. McPhearson’s athleticism and playmaking stand out on movie, and it’s clear he possesses nice bodily abilities. He demonstrated shocking fluidity and channeled aggressiveness on movie, two somewhat endearing traits for my grading scale. McPhearson won’t begin instantly, however he has the traits value creating and has confirmed he can play inside and outside.

Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Falcons’ edge group is in tough form as is. The group is shifting again to a 3-4 beneath Dean Pees, a system that Dante Fowler thrived in at Los Angeles. The group signed Barkevious Mingo and Brandon Copeland to fill within the OLB depth, however the group completely wants extra gamers at this spot. Pees’ system is infamous for creating sacks, however the group nonetheless wants expertise right here.

I’ve a sneaking feeling Daelin Hayes would possibly slip on draft day with some previous accidents. Fortunately, this implies the Falcons can scoop him up right here on this Falcons 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft later to fill out their edge depth. Hayes is an effective athlete on tape, with good quickness off the road of scrimmage and bend across the nook. His use of palms and pass-rush counters are missing, however he has the instruments to reach the NFL.

Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

Arthur Smith ran one of many heaviest 12 and 13 personnel offenses within the NFL final season. Atlanta has Hayden Hurst as the first TE and added Lee Smith to fill their main blocking tight finish function. Given the precedence of the tight finish spot in Arthur Smith’s offense, the group including extra to this place appears probably within the draft.

Each single tight finish the Saints introduced in whereas Fontenot was there have been elite athletes. Jared Prepare dinner, Josh Hill, Jimmy Graham, Taysom Hill, and Adam Trautman all examined like elite athletes popping out as prospects. Jacob Harris posted a 9.28 RAS as a good finish. Harris performed WR at UCF, however a number of groups are notably all in favour of him taking part in as a good finish. With two established veterans forward of him, Harris can proceed to develop because the TE3 in Atlanta and take snaps as a “transfer” tight finish.

Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

The Falcons clearly have Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley as the highest two huge receivers. Russell Gage additionally loved a strong breakout 2020 marketing campaign because the WR3, filling in admirably down the stretch. Nevertheless, the Falcons’ depth chart behind these three is questionable, and there’s no assure Julio and Gage are round previous 2021. With such an extremely gifted WR class, it’s exhausting to see Atlanta passing on including a top quality participant to their rotation.

Dazz Newsome is a top quality slot choice on Day 3. He’s a shorter receiver at 5’10”, however his quickness and toughness can’t be overstated. Dazz is a dependable explosive menace vertically over the center of the sphere and may fill in as a punt returner as nicely.

Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati

The Falcons misplaced just about each security that took snaps for them final season. The group signed Erik Harris and Duron Harmon to one-year offers, whereas 2020 fourth-rounder Jaylinn Hawkins returns. Harris and Harmon venture because the starters proper now, however that’s a security group that must be a trigger for concern as is. It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Falcons dip into the 2021 class.

Darrick Forrest isn’t a very hulking security at 5’11”, however he’s sensible, rangy, and extremely aggressive. His pace and physicality make him an fulfilling watch on movie, as he has no issues flying downhill and taking part in aggressively towards the run. Forrest can spherical out the Falcons’ security room and be a crucial special-teams member instantly.

Kayode Awosika, OT, Buffalo

The Falcons’ offensive line is skinny depth-wise. Matt Gono is presently the group’s swing deal with. Nevertheless, he would possibly earn the left guard spot if the Falcons don’t add one other participant there. Luckily, the Falcons did on this 2021 Falcons 7-Spherical Mock Draft. Even so, the GM and HC are each large believers within the offensive line. In consequence, I’d anticipate them to choose up one other depth piece late on Day 3.

Kayode Awosika can compete because the backup left deal with instantly as a developmental choice. Awosika is toolsy and an absolute road-grader within the run recreation. Per SIS, Awosika was first in “yards earlier than contact to their hole” per recreation with 55.9(!), 9.7 yards forward of No. 2. He averaged 105.7 yards when run behind per recreation, second to Christian Darrisaw at 110.9. Awosika has performed each proper and left deal with in school, giving him some further versatility as nicely. A developmental and versatile offensive lineman to shut out the Falcons draft can be a superb ending level.

