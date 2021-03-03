LATEST

Fall Friends and Epic Games: The developers of the epic game, Madison, the hit game Fall Friends, have acquired the game

Fall Friends and Epic Games: The developers of the epic game, the hit game Fall Friends, have acquired Mediatonic. This news went public last night. Read more about how this new acquisition will change the fault guise

The latest news about Fall Guys is that Mediatonic, the developers of Fall Guys, will now be part of the umbrella of Epic Games. Epic Games has now officially come into the Tonic Games group, which is the developers of Fall Goy. Both organizations took to Twitter to announce breaking news.

Fall Guys is currently in the middle of the 3rd season. But, the developers have started teasing season 4, called Fall Guys 4041.

Epic Games has confirmed that “your gameplay is not changing and Epic will continue to invest to make the game a great experience for players across platforms.” Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Gir’s friends also posted a post announcing the acquisition. He asked a few questions, including some questions about how the future of the fallowers would deteriorate.

Why did Mediconic choose to be acquired by Epic Games?

Mediatonic is a developing organization, and Fall Guys is their immense success. However, Epic Games has gained a lot of success from games like Fortnite, Rocket League etc. With this in mind, the developers of Fall Guys have also stated that the two have been mutual friends for some time. Both teams also have many and they clearly have a lot of mutual goals.

“It is no secret that Epic has invested in the creation of metaverse and tonic games. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent, who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences.

In addition, the Fall Gayes team has rapidly grown from 35 members to 150. The acquisition will definitely help in bringing new features to the falls gases like Fall Pledge, Squad Modes and so on.

