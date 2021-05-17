Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – A Sinister Plan

Hello friends here is next chapter. Please keep loving and supporting the same way.

Chapter 20 A Sinister Plan

Hospital

Its early morning of the next day. Ridhimaa has dozed off in the chair near Vansh. Others are outside. Aman and Veer are strolling here and there with their wands. Angre Aryan and Karan are with Sia and Ishani.

Ridhimaa hears a clattering noise and wakes up, she sees Vansh slowly opening his eyes and his hands reaching out to the water glass near him which fell with a clatter She runs out. Seeing her Aman and Veer come there

Aman: What happened?

Ridhimaa: Vansh… vansh…

Veer: What happened to Vansh?

Ridhimaa: He…nurse…nurse…Vansh is gaining his consciousness

Nurse runs to get the doctor. Hearing Ridhimaa others also come there

Sia: Bhai…is gaining consciousness?

Ridhimaa: Haan Sia

Within moments Doctors arrive to see Vansh. They come out after few minutes

Angre: How is he doctor?

Doctor: He has got consciousness that means there is no much damage, but he has to be here till tonight

Aryan: Can we meet him?

Doctor: Of course you can

The doctor leaves. But before he could cover two steps Ridhimaa runs inside. She sees Vansh sitting on the cot with a small smile which he gets after seeing her. She runs to him and hugs him tight

Vansh: Ridhimaa (in a feeble tone)

She cries on hearing her name from him. He frowns as she cries

Sia: You have no right to frown bhai..

Angre: Exactly..let her cry and free her emotions bhai..

Karan: Haan yaar Vansh you scared us all especially Ridhimaa

Vansh: Ridhimaa…

He breaks the hug and cups her face in his hands

Vansh: I can tolerate much more injuries too but not your tears..please na..

Ridhimaa snaps his hand

Ridhimaa: Dekh rahe ho na aap sab kaise baate karta hai ye (Are you all watching what kind of things he is talking about)..he will get much more injuries and make our lives hell

Vansh: Arrey I didn’t mean that

Ridhimaa: Shut up I know everything..you want us crying for you always right and you will lie happily unconscious

Saying this she again starts to cry

Vansh: Arrey koi saamjao isse (Someone make her understand)

Veer: No use Vansh..she will become normal only after she pours her sorrow out

Aryan: I guess we need to

Sia: Give these love birds their time and get out

Aryan : Exactly..you just stole my words

For a second Sia and Aryan’s eyes lock. But as everyone move out the eye lock breaks

As everyone walk out Riansh are left alone

Ridhimaa clings to him and cries. His hands grip her tighter

Ridhimaa: I was so worried for you Vansh

Vansh: Ridhimaa..until you are with me nothing will happen to me

Ridhimaa: You took the risk for me right..to kill that Kabir.its all because of me

Vansh: Shut up okay..its my duty and you are no way responsible for it

Despite his consoling her tears and weeps have no intention to stop. He pulls her away from himself and bends down closer to her face. Gently his lips touch hers and he starts to kiss her. Both of them are lost in their world of love and bliss. The scene freezes

Jungle Mansion

Haden is sitting in the couch with his face red due to anger. The bald man is seated near his couch on the floor with his hands folded. Opposite to Haden Shivaay is seated. His face is hidden in the darkness

Haden: Ill not spare them..they killed Kabir..argghhhhhhhhhh

Bald man: Sir Vansh was injured

Haden: You fool till Ridhimaa loves him he will recover soon..her protection will not let him die…I have to finish of this Ridhimaa if I want to win..what say Shivaay?

Shivaay stays silent

Haden: Shivaay what are you thinking about?

Shivaay: Nothing..nothing

Haden: Now with Kabir gone you are the only one I trust. I entrust you with the task of killing Ridhimaa . Go and come with her corpse..Ill show it to her parents and learn the passcode for my dream. I have another important work in the meantime

Shivaay nods and gets up from there. His face is still hidden in the darkness of the room. He grabs his wand and broomstick as he sets off from there on the mission

Hospital

Riansh are still in their kiss. After several minutes Vansh slowly moves away from Ridhimaa. He notices that her face is all red like a cherry in shyness

Vansh: Woh..I did not have any other way to stop your cries

Ridhimaa bends down in shyness. He lifts her chin with his finger

Vansh: Till you are with me nothing will happen to me sweetheart. Please dont cry like this again

Ridhimaa: If I had not cried how would you…

Vansh’s eyes widen in surprise

Vansh: What? What did you say?

He bends forward and their heads touch each other.

Meghanand: Sorry ..for disturbing.. ( he flies in through the window)

They move apart and adjust themselves

Vansh: Meghnand ..?

Meghnand: I have a news from Gaurav ji

Vansh: Whats that?

Meghnand: Nagesh has a granddaughter..living a non magical life

Vansh: What?

Meghnand: Yes you heard it right. If Haden joins with her then the devils will get more power

Vansh: She is living a non magical life right

Meghnand: Blood..Vansh..blood its his blood..the blood of a betrayer..

Vansh: How do we find her

Meghnand: You have to contact Gaurav ji for it

Saying this Meghnand flies away

Vansh and Ridhimaa are dumbstruck by this matter. The scene freezes

Jungle

Shivaay is walking despite having his broom in his hand. He calls someone

Shivaay: The time has come to execute the plan. Get ready with everything

There is a pause and someone from the other side talks

Voice: Are sure? Is this the time?

Shivaay: Im damn sure..the time for which I have been waiting for these many years has come. Ill not lose it now. Ill get my revenge and it will be the time when this world knows who Shivaay is

Voice: Where do we meet?

Shivaay: The hill top. Come there. We will discuss and start the execution. Make sure that you are disguised

Voice: Ill take care of it

Shivaay disconnects the call. His face is clear now. His eyes show a thirst for revenge. His face has a villainous smirk as he mounts his broomstick and takes off into the air

Hospital

Aryan leaves with Ishani and Sia to drop them at the Rai Singhania Mansion. Angre, Veer, Aman and Ridhimaa are around Vansh

Angre: Nagesh has a granddaughter?

Vansh: Exactly

Aman: Does Haden know this?

Veer: He will definitely know it Aman after all he was there with Nagesh always

Karan: You mean after graduation from a our school

Vansh: How did he join Nagesh? Nagesh was banished soon after the struggle right

Aman: We have no answers..now Shivaay is also with Haden

Vansh: We have to find all the answers soon

Angre: Bhai you rest well till you recover

Aman: Till then we will take care of all this and Ridhimaa will take care of you

Ridhimaa: Rightly said..now its time for your dinner

Angre: Ill get it

Karan: Ill go and meet Gaurav ji regarding the girl

Aman: Ill stay here with Angre

Veer: Ill have a look out for Kabir’s body

They all disperse.

Ridhimaa: Ill get your medicines and come

She walks out to the pharmacy and notices that the corridor is empty. She doesn’t bother about it and continues to walk. She suddenly enters a dark corridor. As she fastens her pace a shadow starts to follow her closely. The scene freezes

Hope you guys liked it. I’ll meet you with