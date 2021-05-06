Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Curse Of A Parselmouth

Hello dear friends Here is next chapter.

Chapter 8: Curse of A Parselmouth

Unidentified place

Spirit: Gaurav ji what happened?

Gaurav: Vansh and Riddhima have to face a lot of troubles on their way to glory

Spirit: Why do you say so?

Gaurav: I dont say , the planets say so…will you do me a favour?

Spirit: Anything under your command sir

Gaurav: I want you to give the parchment I give to Chandrika

Spirit: Chandrika? Your long lost friend?

Gaurav: We divided our paths to make the mission easier

Spirit: Whats the mission?

Gaurav: We dont have time to explain that..leave for Chandrika’s right now

The spirit takes the parchment and leaves

A mansion away from the city

The spirit flies inside to find it lit with grand lights . He finds a guy sitting in a couch. He spots the spirit

The guy: Who are you?

The spirit: Im Meghnand from Gaurav ji..sir is?

The guy: Im Aman, Chandrika ji’s student and close aid

Meghanand : Aman ji I have a parchment from Gaurav ji

Aman: Ill take you to Chandrika ji

Aman takes Meghnand and they enter a room on the first floor

Chandrika: Meghnand..its been long since I saw you. How is my old friend?

Meghnand: As good as usual..Er..I have a parchment for you

Chandrika gets the parchment . She sees it and smiles

Chandrika: So…Vansh has got Riddhima’s love

Aman: Vansh?

Chandrika: Haan…

Aman: This means the story has started..we need not wait for long

Chandrika: Yes Aman

Aman: Ill be pleased to fight along with Vansh

Roshini walks in

Chandrika: Roshini…work for us has come…

Roshini: Can I start that mam?

Chandrika: Yes… The curse has come to effect now..Gaurav has sensed it..lets start

Aman: What curse?

Chandrika: The curse of a parselmouth..

Aman: Who is that parselmouth?

Chandrika: Nagesh…

Aman: Whats this curse? Will it cause any threat to them?

Chandrika laughs

Chandrika: We still arent sure of it. It was in parseltongue. The planetary movements have predicted that its on effect from now..the night when Ridhimaa is in love with Vansh

Roshini: Mam Ill start to do the work now

Chandrika: Aman you have a mission

Aman: Tell me mam

Chandrika: Take Roshini to the dungeons where she will be doing her work to break the curse by studying it. I want you to take care of her.

Aman: Ill give my life for that

Chandrika: Roshini will tell you where to go..you may leave

Aman and Roshini leave

Chandrika: Meghnand….go back to Gaurav and give this

Meghanand leaves. Scene freezes

Next day morning , Vansh’s room

Angre: What she loves you too?

Vansh beams with happiness

Vansh: Yeah..and with that I have a work for you

Angre: Whats that?

Vansh: A spirit was spying on Ridhimaa..find out who is it and who sent it?

Angre: As you say..

Angre leaves. Vansh’s phone rings. Its Ridhimaa

Vansh: Hello

Riddhima: Haven’t you saved my number yet? Why are you talking like a stranger?

Vansh: Sorry yaar Ridhimaa

Riddhima: Okay fine.. I called you to say that the rascal is still troubling me and my sleep

Vansh grins and: So rascal will be punished?

Riddhima: I plan to forgive him

Vansh: No..you cant …he has to be punished.

Riddhima: Bechara hai..Kitna punishment dhoon usse?

Vansh: But mistakes need to be punished right

Riddhima: As you insist Ill punish him in the evening. Dont forget to come

Vansh: Ill definitely come..after all

Riddhima blushes and cuts the call. Vansh smiles.

Vansh: Ridhimaa I never ever imagined to behave like this..but you have made me a completely new man in such a short span. Though the mission joined us our relationship will stay till eternity

The scene shifts to Vansh’s office. Angre runs inside

Angre: I found out who sent the spirit and who the spirit is

Vansh: Who sent it?

Angre: Gaurav ji

Vansh gets up from his chair

Vansh: Gaurav ji? You mean …our headmaster?

Angre: Yes Vansh…the spirit has been guarding Ridhimaa from her childhood

Vansh: What? But..sir had never mentioned anything about her? He disappeared once we came out

Angre: The spirit is Meghnand

Vansh: Our Meghnand? His aid?

Undo: Yes

Vansh: But the spirit was not there yesterday or the day after which I saw it

Angre: Once you arrived it has stopped coming..thats what my information says

Vansh: Angre..if sir has been gaurding Ridhimaa there is something serious

Angre: But if he had stopped after your arrival he trusts you hereafter…

Vansh raises his hand and stops Angre

Vansh: Angre I want to know where sir is..find it at any cost. I need to meet him. Very soon.

Angre nods and leaves. Vansh is totally confused. The scene freezes

Evening, Coffee Shop

Vansh and Riddhima are waiting for their coffee. Vansh’s face is grim after knowing about the spirit. Riddhima notices this

Riddhima: What happened Vansh?

Vansh in mind: Before knowing where sir is I should not tell the truth to Riddhima it may be dangerous to her

Riddhima jerks him

Ridhimaa: Vansh..vansh..vansh ..

Vansh gets to reality and pulls her closer. He looks into her eyes which makes her silent

Vansh: You are an adult by age but still a baby by behaviour and heart

Riddhima bends down in shyness. Vansh lifts her face and kisses her on her cheek

Vansh: And thats what which makes you irresistible my dear

The coffee arrives and they start sipping it. The coffee trace is left above her upper lip. Vansh sees this and laughs

Ridhimaa: What happened?

He gently bends down and wipes it with his finger

Vansh: I told right you are still a baby

Riddhima: If that attracts you towards me I am very happy about it

Vansh: Many girls want to attract me..

Talk of the devil and devil arrives. Ragini arrives at the coffee shop. She is shocked to see Riansh there. But Vansh ignores her and continues talking

Vansh: But you are the only girl whom Vansh wants to get attracted to

Riddhima: Oh hello you are not that good looking

Vansh: Acha

He pulls her closer than before

Vansh: So you don’t feel anything when you see me

Ridhimaa pushes him away

Riddhima: Public place

Vansh: By the way …what about punishing the rascal?

Riddhima: Shameless ho yaar tum

She bursts laughing. Vansh admires her while Ragini burns in anger . Scene freezes