Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Curse Of A Parselmouth

Chapter 8: Curse of A Parselmouth
Unidentified place
Spirit: Gaurav ji what happened?
Gaurav: Vansh and Riddhima have to face a lot of troubles on their way to glory
Spirit: Why do you say so?
Gaurav: I dont say , the planets say so…will you do me a favour?
Spirit: Anything under your command sir
Gaurav: I want you to give the parchment I give to Chandrika
Spirit: Chandrika? Your long lost friend?
Gaurav: We divided our paths to make the mission easier
Spirit: Whats the mission?
Gaurav: We dont have time to explain that..leave for Chandrika’s right now
The spirit takes the parchment and leaves
A mansion away from the city
The spirit flies inside to find it lit with grand lights . He finds a guy sitting in a couch. He spots the spirit
The guy: Who are you?
The spirit: Im Meghnand from Gaurav ji..sir is?
The guy: Im Aman, Chandrika ji’s student and close aid
Meghanand : Aman ji I have a parchment from Gaurav ji
Aman: Ill take you to Chandrika ji
Aman takes Meghnand and they enter a room on the first floor
Chandrika: Meghnand..its been long since I saw you. How is my old friend?
Meghnand: As good as usual..Er..I have a parchment for you
Chandrika gets the parchment . She sees it and smiles
Chandrika: So…Vansh has got Riddhima’s love
Aman: Vansh?
Chandrika: Haan…
Aman: This means the story has started..we need not wait for long
Chandrika: Yes Aman
Aman: Ill be pleased to fight along with Vansh
Roshini walks in
Chandrika: Roshini…work for us has come…
Roshini: Can I start that mam?
Chandrika: Yes… The curse has come to effect now..Gaurav has sensed it..lets start
Aman: What curse?
Chandrika: The curse of a parselmouth..
Aman: Who is that parselmouth?
Chandrika: Nagesh…
Aman: Whats this curse? Will it cause any threat to them?
Chandrika laughs
Chandrika: We still arent sure of it. It was in parseltongue. The planetary movements have predicted that its on effect from now..the night when Ridhimaa is in love with Vansh
Roshini: Mam Ill start to do the work now
Chandrika: Aman you have a mission
Aman: Tell me mam
Chandrika: Take Roshini to the dungeons where she will be doing her work to break the curse by studying it. I want you to take care of her.
Aman: Ill give my life for that
Chandrika: Roshini will tell you where to go..you may leave
Aman and Roshini leave
Chandrika: Meghnand….go back to Gaurav and give this
Meghanand leaves. Scene freezes
Next day morning , Vansh’s room
Angre: What she loves you too?
Vansh beams with happiness
Vansh: Yeah..and with that I have a work for you
Angre: Whats that?
Vansh: A spirit was spying on Ridhimaa..find out who is it and who sent it?
Angre: As you say..
Angre leaves. Vansh’s phone rings. Its Ridhimaa
Vansh: Hello
Riddhima: Haven’t you saved my number yet? Why are you talking like a stranger?
Vansh: Sorry yaar Ridhimaa
Riddhima: Okay fine.. I called you to say that the rascal is still troubling me and my sleep
Vansh grins and: So rascal will be punished?
Riddhima: I plan to forgive him
Vansh: No..you cant …he has to be punished.
Riddhima: Bechara hai..Kitna punishment dhoon usse?
Vansh: But mistakes need to be punished right
Riddhima: As you insist Ill punish him in the evening. Dont forget to come
Vansh: Ill definitely come..after all
Riddhima blushes and cuts the call. Vansh smiles.
Vansh: Ridhimaa I never ever imagined to behave like this..but you have made me a completely new man in such a short span. Though the mission joined us our relationship will stay till eternity
The scene shifts to Vansh’s office. Angre runs inside
Angre: I found out who sent the spirit and who the spirit is
Vansh: Who sent it?
Angre: Gaurav ji
Vansh gets up from his chair
Vansh: Gaurav ji? You mean …our headmaster?
Angre: Yes Vansh…the spirit has been guarding Ridhimaa from her childhood
Vansh: What? But..sir had never mentioned anything about her? He disappeared once we came out
Angre: The spirit is Meghnand
Vansh: Our Meghnand? His aid?
Angre: Yes
Vansh: But the spirit was not there yesterday or the day after which I saw it
Angre: Once you arrived it has stopped coming..thats what my information says
Vansh: Angre..if sir has been gaurding Ridhimaa there is something serious
Angre: But if he had stopped after your arrival he trusts you hereafter…
Vansh raises his hand and stops Angre
Vansh: Angre I want to know where sir is..find it at any cost. I need to meet him. Very soon.
Angre nods and leaves. Vansh is totally confused. The scene freezes
Evening, Coffee Shop
Vansh and Riddhima are waiting for their coffee. Vansh’s face is grim after knowing about the spirit. Riddhima notices this
Riddhima: What happened Vansh?
Vansh in mind: Before knowing where sir is I should not tell the truth to Riddhima it may be dangerous to her
Riddhima jerks him
Ridhimaa: Vansh..vansh..vansh ..
Vansh gets to reality and pulls her closer. He looks into her eyes which makes her silent
Vansh: You are an adult by age but still a baby by behaviour and heart
Riddhima bends down in shyness. Vansh lifts her face and kisses her on her cheek
Vansh: And thats what which makes you irresistible my dear
The coffee arrives and they start sipping it. The coffee trace is left above her upper lip. Vansh sees this and laughs
Ridhimaa: What happened?
He gently bends down and wipes it with his finger
Vansh: I told right you are still a baby
Riddhima: If that attracts you towards me I am very happy about it
Vansh: Many girls want to attract me..
Talk of the devil and devil arrives. Ragini arrives at the coffee shop. She is shocked to see Riansh there. But Vansh ignores her and continues talking
Vansh: But you are the only girl whom Vansh wants to get attracted to
Riddhima: Oh hello you are not that good looking
Vansh: Acha
He pulls her closer than before
Vansh: So you don’t feel anything when you see me
Ridhimaa pushes him away
Riddhima: Public place
Vansh: By the way …what about punishing the rascal?
Riddhima: Shameless ho yaar tum
She bursts laughing. Vansh admires her while Ragini burns in anger . Scene freezes