Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Demons and Dragons

Hello guys thanks a lot for the love shown. Im much better today. Lets go to the chapter
Chapter 13: Demons and Dragons
Next morning Rai Singhania Mansion
Riddhima and Sia wake up almost at the same time.
Sia: Good morning bhabhi
Ridhimaa: Good morning Sia
Sia: So what plan for today?
Vansh walks in
Vansh: So you both are awake, good good. Ridhimaa get ready we have to leave at once
Ridhimaa: Where?
Vansh: Ill tell you on the way. We have to leave now. Sia your meeting will be online today. Dont go out till I come back
Sia: Anything serious bhai?
Vansh nods in affirmation and : Just caution dear, Ridhimaa a salwar has been brought for you. Get ready soon
Ridhimaa picks the clothes and rushes to get ready. Vansh walks out
Angre: What happened bhai?
Vansh: I have to reach Gaurav ji by midnight. Im taking Ridhimaa with me. I already informed Aryan about it
Angre: Why always Aryan?
Vansh: He is Aryan Khundra hope you understand
Undo nods
Sometime later Ridhimaa comes out and is standing infront of the mirror. She finds the room empty as Sia has gone out already. Suddenly the door opens and Vansh walks in
Vansh: Are you ready? Shall we leave
Riddhima’s dori is still not tied and she is struggling to tie it, Vansh notices this and walks to her
Ridhimaa: Vansh who called you in? Wait outside Im..Im
He ties the dori and hugs her
Vansh: Im just helping you sweetheart
Ridhimaa pushes him away
Riddhima: When a girl is getting ready its not manners to walk in like this
Vansh: If that girl is mine?
Riddhima: Then also..now wait outside
She pushes him out and locks the door
Vansh: Okay..sorry for what I did..now come fast
Within 5 minutes she walks out and they leave. The scene freezes
Dragon Caves
Aman reaches the caves after a long journey. He finds the place quite which is exactly opposite from what he had imagined . He walks further and finds the entrance infested with dragon eggs
Aman: If I step over these dragons will come from wherever they are to kill me. I must find a way to cross this
Thats when he remembers having his broomstick in his vehicle. He grabs it and mounts the broomstick to enter the caves
Once into the caves he finds himself in the dark inner side of the caves. Suddenly there is a loud cry and dragons start to swarm towards the inner part of the cave. Thats when Aman realises that the roof has shafts having the dragon eggs
Aman: Oh my goodness…now..how can I
He grabs his broomstick and wand and starts to fight for his life with the dragons, he successfully escapes a dragon by a hairline and proceeds to the deep inner part of the cave. Thats where he sees a golden shine from a distance and flies towards it. He gets off the broomstick and walks near it. And there lies a golden egg. He grabs it and flies out fighting the dragons on his way. With blood dripping after a tail of the dragon swept past him he falls near his vehicle.
Aman picks his mobile and calls Chandrika
Aman: Chandrika ji I got the egg from the dragon caves
Chandrika: Good job my boy. Now next to Gaurav ji’s place. He has asked you to come there
Aman: How are you both?
Chandrika: We are safe you dont worry
Aman: Okay
He disconnects the call and leaves for Gaurav’s place
Vansh’s car
Vansh and Ridhimaa a travelling for almost the entire day as sun has already started to set
Ridhimaa : Vansh where are we going?
Vansh: I told na to meet Gaurav ji
Ridhimaa : What place is it?
Vansh: Its an isolated place Ridhimaa. We will reach there in few more hours
Ridhimaa gets bored and dozes off in the car. Vansh sees her slipping of and makes her rest her head on his shoulder as he drives the car as fast as he could
Unidentified place
Vansh and Riddhima rush inside. They see Gaurav seated in his chair reading something
Vansh: Sir…
Gaurav looks up and smiles at them
Gaurav: Vansh Ridhimaa..welcome ..sit down
They sit in the chairs in front of the table
Vansh: Sir ..what is our plan now?
Gaurav: Vansh as you know the shooting star has appeared so
Vansh: We have to start our hunt for the dark forces
Gaurav: Exactly..and..
Voice : Sir..
They all turn to see Aman at the entrance with the golden egg
Gaurav: Aman come in..
Aman greets them places the egg on the table and seats himself
Gaurav: The first part is over now. We have got the secrets egg, now you both will start on your next mission
Vansh: The next mission is to?
Gaurav: Face Kabir and bring his end
Vansh: When he is in his wolf form
Gaurav:Exactly . Aman you have done a good job by bringing the egg. Now will you fight with Vansh?
Aman: Ill be so honoured to fight along with such a great wizard
Aman and Vansh hug. Suddenly demons enter the place and start to move around Ridhimaa
Both Vansh and Aman grab their wands
Both in unison: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto Patronum)
A stag and a horse erupt into the air and fight the demons. Ridhimaa starts to faint. Vansh runs to her and holds her close to his bosom
Vansh: Ridhimaa..Ridhimaa….
Gaurav comes to her and utters few words under his breath. She closes her eyes
Vansh: Sir..?
Gaurav: I expected this attack Vansh thats why I called you early morning asking you to bring Ridhimaa with you. Dont worry I have put her to sleep only
Aman: Who sent them sir?
Gaurav: Someone who is watching all our moves. They sent demons to attack Vansh’s place once then to the dungeons where you were with Roshini and now here. I guess that is some follower or student of Nagesh
Aman: He leads everyone like Kabir? And is he the dark force?
Gaurav: He leads them, ie., he leads all the dark wizards and together they are the dark force
Aman: But western world had only one..
Vansh: It varies Aman
Gaurav: Vansh Take Ridhimaa to Khundras house and leave her there before the sunrise
Vansh nods and leaves carrying Ridhimaa While Aman stays
Gaurav: Aman I need your help to open this golden egg and find the secret which we need to identify the location of the dark forces
Aman: What help sir?
Gaurav: Take it to Maya ji’s place. Her herbs will have the solution and there you will meet another friend to aid
Aman leaves with the golden egg. The scene freezes
Hey guys want your opinion on two things
- Which actor/fictional character do you want as Nagesh’s follower (the main villain )
- Which actor/fictional character do you want as Maya’s student
Please give your suggestions in the comments
Ill meet you tomorrow morning with
Next Chapter: Unicorn’s charm
Till then signing off
Sai07