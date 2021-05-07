Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – End Or Beginning?

Hey friends here I am with next Chapter. Thanks a lot for not scolding and having trust. Ill not break your trust. Lets go to the chapter now

Chapter 10: Is It The End Or The Beginning

Vansh is crying his heart out. Just then there is a feeble sound. He silences himself and listens keenly to it.

Riddhima (feeble voice): Help…help me….(suddenly a high pitch) Aaahhhhh…..Vanshhhhhhhhh…..Vanshhhhhhhh

Vansh gets up with a start. And starts to walk towards the sound. Gaurav too follows him

Vansh: Sir you dont come please

Gaurav: Vansh I didn’t intend..there may be a lot of people ..Ill come with you

Vansh: Okay ..

He runs towards the sound. The sight pricks his heart and his anger starts to boil as he sees Kabir holding a knife close to his Ridhimaa’s neck

Vansh: Kabir..you scoundrel

Kabir: Hey Vansh…she is mine now…see..see Love potion is brewing..Ill feed her..gain protection then Ill sacrifice her to get the powers of the lost Dark Lord back. We…we..will get powerful..

Kabir laughs. Vansh notices fear and sorrow in Ridhimaa’s eyes. It adds fuel to the fire burning inside him

Kabir still holding Ridhimaa closer grabs his wand and aims at Vansh

Gaurav: Nirastra Bhava (Expelliarmus)

The wand flies and Vansh catches it

Vansh: Ridhimaa ko chod dho

Kabir takes the knife closer

Kabir: Drop your wands or else Ill kill her

Suddenly someone kicks off the knife pulling Ridhimaa aside

Vansh turns to see Angre

Vansh: Angre?

Angre: I followed you Vansh bhai..sorry but sir asked me to do so. I was waiting at a safe distance from you but when I heard Ridhimaa and your screams I found that something is wrong..I came through the other way

Vansh: Well done Angre.

Kabir’s men surround them

Vansh and Gaurav stand back to back with their wands. Two greatest wizards of the time fighting together. Spells filled the air. The fight goes on. All men vanquish. Only Kabir is left

Vansh: Sir Ill handle him how dare he try to hurt my Ridhimaa

Vansh extends his wand and is about to utter the curse when Kabir flies off disappearing. Vansh groans in anger

Gaurav: Dont worry Vansh you will get your time to avenge everyone including your parents.

With Kabir and others gone Ridhimaa runs to Vansh and hugs him

Vansh: Are you alright my dear?

Ridhimaa: Vansh..vansh..woh..Im sorry..I walked in anger and he..he…somehow…

Vansh: Its me who made you angry and you walked away…and…Im sorry

Ridhimaa: I did not give you any space to confess…I was foolish to get angry after you confessed it yourself..You did not let me find myself later…Im a stupid

Vansh: Dont dare to call my love stupid

His hands wander her to find whether she is hurt and is relieved to find she is not. Realising Gaurav’s presence right now they step away

Vansh: Sorry sir in anger

Gaurav: Its okay Vansh..but this union of yours is not the end its the beginning

Vansh: Beginning of?

Gaurav: The great struggle like years ago.

Vansh: But sir you know that the curse

Suddenly Meghnand appears. Ridhimaa is scared at him. She holds Vansh’s hand tightly and hides behind him. Angre notices this and smiles. Gaurav too sees this

Gaurav: He is a friend Ridhimaa..you dont know him but he knows you well

Meghanand: Sir Im coming from Maya ji’s

Angre: Maya ji?

Gaurav: Yes Angre as soon as I knew about their union I sent papers to Chandrika to start the works to break the curse and a paper to Maya to get ready with her people to join us

Vansh: Sir do you suspect anyone behind Kabir

Gaurav: Nagesh died with the passing of the curse. I guess there is a large group with them

Angre: That boss term?

Gaurav: They are confusing us…by the way Vansh we have to free Ridhimaa’s parents at any cost

Ridhimaa: Free them? They are alive?

Vansh: Ill tell her about it sir…on the way..come lets go..Angre..

Angre: Ill go home and see to Sia and Ishani

Vansh takes Ridhimaa away

Ridhu: Vansh..what did he tell about my parents?

Vansh: Ridhu…please hear this clearly ..your parents and my parents were all great wizards witches…when your mom was pregnant she gave you the love protection and that power passed on to you too. So when the enemies tried to kill them the curse did not work and they really got pissed off and wanted to kill you. By that time Gaurav ji and Chandrika ji sent you to your grandmother with a letter of all the happenings and hide it from you till certain age. So they could not find you . That added to their anger and they tortured them with crucio curse so they lost all memories and are now in their custody. We have to free them..I’ll do that at any cost.

Ridhimaa hugs him tighter than ever

Ridhimaa: I thought Im an orphan..but..now I have my parents…its all because of you

Vansh: Im sorry sweetheart for hiding it from you it was

Ridhimaa places her finger on his lips

Ridhimaa: Shshs….don’t repeat it..its over.

Vansh: When I didn’t find you I felt like…hereafter if you are angry ..thrash me..scold me but dont leave me

Ridhimaa: I will never leave you anymore.

He kisses her forehead and takes her to the car

He makes her sit inside, fastens the seat belt, ensures her comfort and then comes to his seat. The car starts and the scene freezes

Dungeon

Roshini is working with all books , chemicals and stuff. Aman comes to her

Aman: Roshini what exactly is that curse?

Roshini: It was put by Nagesh in Parseltongue Khan baba so Im still figuring it out

Aman: How do you people know it?

Roshini: When Nagesh ji uttered the curse on baby Ridhimaa Maya ji Chandrika ji and Gaurav ji were there

Aman: Nagesh was on Dark side?

Roshini: He fought on our side only, after knowing the power Ridhimaa has got from her mother he got to know the prophecy too and found out about Vansh. Nagesh hated Rai Singhanias from the beginning and he hated Sharmas too. When he got to know the prophecy he cursed Ridhimaa and Vansh with a powerful parseltongue curse..its said to be powerful as the aura was a blue as a cobra venom filled body after the curse was passed

Aman: We have to save them from it at any cost. Kabir has tried to kill Ridhimaa but Vansh saved her

Roshini: If we dont stop the curse they will have to face a lot of struggles and problems. I wish I find it soon

Aman holds her closer. He finds that she is shivering in the cold dungeon and hugs her

Aman: Dont worry you are the best and cleverest girl of our time. You can do it my dear

Roshini gains some courage and starts to work again

Suddenly there appears the demon into the dungeons. It goes for Roshini but before it could do anything Aman grabs his wand and runs to her rescue

Aman: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto Patronum)

A white horse erupts from his wand and attacks the demon. Roshini starts to faint. Aman holds her

Aman: Roshini … Roshini …

He lifts her and runs to the inner rooms of dungeon and warms her with fire and rubbing her. After minutes she gains consciousness . Aman hugs her in joy

Aman: Who sent these demons? Ill contact Chandrika ji

Aman gets to call her

Moments later he gets back

Roshini: What did she say?

Aman: Its the beginning of the struggle. This is the sign. Attack on Ridhimaa attack on us and thus it has started, we have to stop the curse now

Roshini nods . The scene freezes

Hope you guys liked this part. Ill meet you with