Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Hunting the Werewolf

Chapter 18 Hunting the werewolf

Vansh gets up and grabs his mobile

Veer: Vansh I have found where Kabir is. He is in the jungle you mentioned

Vansh: Great Veer. Ill come there very soon.

He disconnects the call

Vansh : Ridhu Im leaving for a very important work. Ill not be back a day or 2 days. Stay safe and dont go anywhere without Aryan

Vansh pulls her closer and kisses her on her forehead . He turns to leave. She holds his hand and stops him. He turns to see her eyes wet. He hugs her. She rests her head on his chest and cries by holding his shirt. He grips her closer

Vansh: Dont be afraid Ill get back very soon

Riddhima: I have a bad feeling

Vansh: Dont worry sweetheart ..huh…Ill hunt that Kabir and bring him down.

He breaks the hug and leaves from there. He walks straight to Aryan

Vansh: Aryan I need your help

Aryan: Haan tell me

Vansh: Im going in search of Kabir, you must take care of Ridhimaa till I come back , dont leave her alone

Aryan: Ill not leave her alone and Ill take care of her. Promise

Vansh hugs him and leaves from there. The scene freezes

Tunnel way

Aman and Karan are walking through the tunnel in search of Shivaay

Aman: Veer has informed Vansh about the location of Kabir and Vansh is going with Angre to join him

Karan: Hope they will bring that werewolf down and hunt him

Aman: Thats right..and look there

Aman points at fire at the end of the tunnel

Karan: Someone is camping there I guess

Aman: It may be Shivaay

Karan and Aman take their wands in their hands and run towards the person. They find Shivaay camping there

Aman: Shivaay ..

Shivaay is shocked to see them

Shivaay: Why are you here Karan? To kill me?

Karan: Shivaay you know that Im your friend

Shivaay: You know that now and not when you married Bani off to the Veer

Karan: She loved her Shivaay and you know that I preferred you over Veer

Shivaay: But she preferred Maya’s follower and not this simple Shivaay..thats why I joined Haden..the great follower and conquerer of Magic

Aman: Shivaay please understand that the path you chose is a wrong one

Shivaay: You say this as you are the follower of Chandrika ji..if you weren’t you would have known..see I would not kill you as you are my friends but dont think that Ill betray Haden by joining with you. You may leave from here within a count of 10

Karan: It was Maya ji who took you into her care..you were

Shivaay: I am an orphan and I know that well but when Veer came to her she started to ignore me..and only for that gratefulness Im leaving you now

Aman: That day you attacked Chandrika ji

Shivaay: Its none of your business..leave now

Aman and Karan leave from there after failing to convince Shivaay. The scene freezes

Forest

Veer is joined by Vansh and Angre

Vansh: Veer how do we kill him

Veer: Bani will know it

He calls Bani

Bani: Veer..what happened?

Veer: Vansh and Angre are here..how do we kill Kabir?

Bani: He will turn into a werewolf very soon. Once he turns like that your avada kedavra will not work. You have to inject a potion into him, I have told the recipe and Roshini has already started to make it

Veer: Ill get it from her

Veer disconnects the call

Veer: Vansh few hours are there before he becomes a werewolf. Ill get the potion soon. Till then you and Angre get ready for the attack

Vansh: Fine

Veer leaves to the dungeons. Vansh and Angre settle with their wands in the tent they make .

Angre: Why do we wait till he turns into a werewolf?

Vansh: Thats when his vulnerability to death is more Angre

Angre: Why are we waiting from today

Vansh: To keep a watch for his activities

Aman calls Vansh

Vansh: What happened?

Aman: He refused..what shall we do?

Vansh: Get back to your places

Aman: No Vansh you are taking down Kabir and we want to be with you

Vansh: Fine then come to the jungle

The call disconnects

Angre: Vansh what happened?

Vansh: Shivaay said no

Angre: Actually what happened?

Vansh: Woh ..

Flashback

Education time of all our wizards and witches

Shivaay Veer and Bani were the students of Maya. Aman Roshini and Preeta were Chandrika’s students while Vansh Angre and Karan were Gaurav’s students . Shivaay and Bani were with her from the beginning . Shivaay is and orphan whom Maya brought up affectionately.Veer joined them later after his parents died in a crash.

Shivaay was deeply in love with Bani right from childhood. His dreams were always around her. They reached their final year

Bani and Veer were chosen by Maya to carry out her tasks. She chose Veer as he wanted to be an animagus. Shivaay was deeply hurt. But he did not show it out and continued there for the sake of Bani and his friendship with Karan. One day Shivaay is prepares his mind to propose Bani

Shivaay: Bani..I really really love you

Bani: Sorry..Shivaay..but I don’t think you like that..you..you..are my closest friend…

Shivaay is disappointed and he consumes alcohol a lot and goes to the garden where Bani is sitting alone. He pulls her into his arms. She is disgusted by the smell of alcohol and struggles to relieve his hold

Shivaay: Please..Bani..dont leave me

To make him move Bani slaps him. Shivaay is shocked. The next day he disappears from the school

Months later he returns on the wedding day of Veer and Bani. He watches their wedding from a distance. Karan comes to him

Karan: Shivaay where were you for these many days? I always wanted by friend to marry my sister but..

Shivaay: Stop your acting

He leaves from there and they never see or hear of him later

Reality

Angre: Why did he join Nagesh’s follower?

Vansh: He thought that Bani loved Veer as he is the chosen follower of Maya ji and Shivaay is powerless. He wants to show that he is powerful

Angre: Who is this follower? Thats why they went to see Shivaay right

Vansh: They already knew the follower..he is Haden

Angre: What Haden? How do? When did you know?

Vansh: Yesterday night Aman told me. They went in search of Shivaay as a last resort to convince him as the struggle starts now after finding the Ares potion. If he was with us it will be nice but now..

Angre: Then its his choice to die on that side

Vansh suddenly hears a sound and gets alert

Vansh: I guess there is someone around. Get your wand

Angre and Vansh get ready and get up. They split into two directions and walk in search of the sound

Sometime later Angre’s shouts are heard. Vansh runs to hear the sound. He finds Angre under the Peditto (crucio)curse. He sees Kabir with his wand

Vansh: You scoundrel

He extends his wand and : Nirastra Bhava (Expelliarmus)

Kabir’s wand flies away. Veer arrives there just then with the potion. He helps Angre whose foot is twisted .

Vansh: Sharpthama (Stupefy)

Kabir flies and falls away

Vansh holds Angre and helps him stand

Angre: I told you right once Vansh finds you , you will be done. Bhai kill him

The moon is shining bright and the light falls on Kabir. He starts to turn into a werewolf

Veer: Here is the potion dipped bullet in the gun. Shoot him Vansh

Kabir suddenly jumps on Vansh but Angre comes in the middle. Kabir gets closer to Angre’s neck to bite him there. But before he do it Vansh shoots Kabir. He groans in pain, his nails pierce Angre who too shouts in pain and the werewolf turns into human form.

He turns to Vansh and he kicks the gun off his hand

Kabir: You will kill me? Haha

As he speaks he slowly dies. Vansh and Veer leave with Angre but suddenly on the way they are blocked by many men

Bald man: Did you think you can walk away killing Kabir?

Vansh: Veer take Angre to safety..Ill handle them

The men and Vansh start fighting. Lights from their wands start clashing

One among the men aim the wand at Veer and Angre. Vansh’s concentration goes to them. Thats when another guy’s sharpatham makes Vansh fly and fall with a thud. He falls in a pit and gets unconscious

Bald man: Poor Vansh Singhania..will die now

He takes his wand and is about to utter Avada..

Angre: Bhai… ..

Suddenly the Bald man’s wand flies in the air

Veer and Angre feel a flush of happiness as someone emerges with a wand from the darkness

Veer: Aman …

Aman: Till we are there no one can dare to touch Vansh Rai Singhania

Karan : Can we kill him Aman?

Aman: No someone must remain to tell the tale to Haden..hena Angre?

Angre: Definitely

Veer: Vansh should kill him who dared to kill Vansh

Karan: Peditto

The man falls down and wriggles in pain. Aman takes Vansh out of the pit and find his head bleeding

Aman: Lets take him soon

Karan: We will disapparate from here. Ill inform Gaurav ji about it

They leave the man there and disapparate. The scene freezes

