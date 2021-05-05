Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Logic Less Love

Hello my dear friends, Im here with next chapter as promised . Lets go
Chapter 7: Logic Less Love ❤️
Its Night 11 pm
Vansh is in his place. He is busy looking into files
Vansh: Angre trace the whereabouts of Kabir soon. We cant let him away from our sight for long
Angre: Ok bhai Ill take care of it
Vansh gets up to adjust the window when his mobile rings. He leaps to see the caller id showing Ridhimaa.. his face brightens like a lumos charm. He picks up the call
Vansh: Hello (pretending that he doesn’t know that its her)
Riddhu: Vansh….
Vansh: Ridhimaa..are you alright? Is everything fine?
Riddhima: Woh…actually….Im in a big trouble..can you please come here
Vansh gets shocked: What happened? Is that Kabir back?
Riddhima: No this is another rascal troubling me..will you please come home?
Vansh: Ill be there very soon
The call disconnects and Vansh rushes to meet her. Within half an hour his car is at the gates of her apartment . Vansh calls her
Vansh: Ridhimaa Im at the gates, where should I come
Ridhimaa: Im in the terrace..take the lift near the watchman room.
Vansh: What are you…Okay Ill come
Vansh takes the elevator and rushes to the terrace. His eyes desperately search for Ridhimaa and he finds her basking in the moonlight and runs to her
Vansh: Ridhimaa are you alright? Where is that guy who was troubling you?
Riddhima: First take your seat..
She pulls his hand and makes him sit nearby
Vansh: Where is the guy?
Riddhima: Right in front of my eyes
Vansh is confused.
Vansh: What? Only Im…
Ridhimaa smiles
Vansh: So you mentioned me?
Riddhima: Haan…
Vansh: You said a rascal is troubling you
Riddhima: Yeah..this rascal (she places her pointer finger on his chest) is troubling me
Vansh: What did I do?
Riddhima: You did not allow me to sleep..when I closed my eyes I saw only your face..this is not happening today..its been since we met first but it reached the maximum today..you only said whenever Im in trouble I can call you..now the trouble is because of you thats why I called you
Vansh feels as if he is flying high above the ground. His eyes are fixed on Riddhima. Riddhu who was talking non stop , stops as he is silent without a reply , she is surprised to see him watching her without a blink. On seeing that she starts to blush. It feels new because for the first time she is blushing this hard. Vansh notices her face turning pink . His heartbeat rises
Vansh: Riddhima what are you saying? (With a stammer)
Riddhima: I was not telling everything in Greek or Latin..
Vansh: Er…what do you want me to do to this rascal? Should I beat him like I bet Kabir?
Riddhima : No…dont…this trouble is not causing pain like Kabir’s action
Vansh: What else is it causing?
Riddhima blushes harder. Vansh’s heartbeat has entered a marathon increasing in pace with every lap
Riddhima: Its..its….its causing….
She holds his collar and pulls him closer
Riddhima: Mister Vansh Rai Singhania dont act innocent
Vansh holds her hand
Vansh: Im indeed innocent Ms. Riddhima Sharma
Riddhima: No you are proven guilty
Vansh: Guilty of what?
Riddhima: Guilty of trespassing my thoughts without my permission
Vansh: Sorry..I wont do it anymore
Riddhima: Did I ask you to stop?
Vansh: But ..you..
Riddhima: I just said your crime and now I will decide your punishment
Vansh: Any punishment is accepted miss
Riddhima: The punishment is..like you trespassed my thoughts I will enter yours
Vansh: You have been doing that already
Riddhima: What did you say?
Vansh: You are in my thoughts already
Riddhu : Matlab..you..also…
Vansh: If not why will my heart panic for you till my eyes caught the sight of you even after sensing that you are safe
Riddhu: You..you sensed it already?
Vansh: I sensed it from the way you breathed.
Riddhu: Whats this called Vansh?
Vansh: People call it Love
Riddhu: How does it come?
Vansh: It has no set rules or protocols to come. It comes just like that
Riddhu: Why did it come here…in us..that too within few meets?.I dont get the logic
Vansh: Thats because Love is Logic Less
Riddhu looks down to see her hand still in his hold and accepts that the thing between them is love as people call it
Vansh gently caresses her face and: Riddhima…with you admitting everything…I have a confession…I..I…love you Ridhimaa
Ridhimaa’s eyes have tears as soon as she hears this but she doesn’t know why these words in his voice brought tears to her eyes
Riddhima: I…I love you too Vansh
Thus the two people whose souls were connected are connected by hearts now. After the verbal confession of their love the place grows silent. Vansh gently wipes her tears which flow down her cheeks. She rests her head in his bosom. The scene freezes
Unidentified place
Gaurav is watching the planetary movements.He calls the spirit nearby in excitement
Gaurav: You asked me right..will Vansh succeed in his mission
Spirit: Yeah but you didn’t answer me that day..
Gaurav: The planets say the answer today..he..is going to succeed….he will be the greatest wizard of all times..he has won her love….her power will add with his power…he will avenge them…no…they will avenge those who lost themselves in the great struggle…
Spirit: So Ridhimaa has accepted him
Gaurav: She has to…thats their destiny but the thing is I did not know when this will happen but ….planets say that it is happening now
Spirit: So Vansh will achieve it now..story over
Gaurav pays a keen attention and is shocked
Gaurav: No..the story is not over yet…it has just begun
His face shows concern and the scene freezes
Riddhima’s terrace
Vansh and Riddhima are gazing the sky..she is resting her head on his shoulder and her fingers are entangled with his fingers. The air around them is filled with love. Vansh looks at the watch
Vansh: Oh My its 3 am..you have college tomorrow
Riddhima: But Vansh
Vansh: No…you need to sleep..this rascal will not take your sleep anymore
Riddhima: Why ?
Vansh: When this rascal knows that this beautiful angel is his girl all day and all night long he will not trouble her in sleep
Riddhima: If he does?
Vansh: Punish him
Riddhima: How to punish him?
Vansh: Just throw a smile..he will fall head over heels for you
Riddhima: When I myself have fallen head over heels for you…whats the use of punishing you like that
Vansh: The you say the punishment
Riddhima kisses him on his cheek without hesitation . Vansh is surprised.
Vansh: This one will work…but
Riddhima: But ..
Vansh: This rascal loves this punishment and will do keep disturbing you for getting punished
Riddhima turns red in shyness
Vansh: If you turn red like this the Ill ask 10 kisses as a punishment
Riddhima pushes him away
Riddhima: Laalaj buri baath hai
She gets up giggling . Vansh gets up too
Vansh: Ill drop you at your door step and leave
Ridhimaa: I can go on my own
Vansh: From the moment you confessed your love..you are mine..I have the responsibility
Vansh takes her down to her apartment.
Vansh: Take care..Ill meet you tomorrow evening after your college
Riddhima: Good night
She yawns. He pats her and watches till she locks her door. Confirming that she is safe inside he leaves home. The scene freezes
Next Chapter: Curse of a Parselmouth
Friends please tell me your views in Riansh romance written here. If you need any change or improvisation please mention them so that I can write in a way you like