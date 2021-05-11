Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Mr.Perfect

Hello all here is next chappy. Hope you guys like it
Chapter 16: Mr.Perfect
Bani: Hearts that are strengthened by Love are not separated even by death, whilst the dead always lives in the heart of the live . The weapon of Love can never turn into a destructor.
Everyone is surprised to hear it.
Aman starts to jump in joy
Aman: The curse…it is saying about the curse
Roshini who is connected on a conference gets happy too
Roshini: This will help be create a break for it
Veer: Roshini I dont think the curse will last any longer
Bani: Exactly…Vansh and Riddhima will not be under danger for long
Gaurav: Im pleased to know it , but Vansh dont ..
Vansh: Ill not lose my caution sir.
Roshini: I guess this clue has cleared my biggest obstacle, weapon of love can never be a destructor. So its a constructive procedure
Veer: A cons..what?
Bani: Oh veer you are a dreadful potions master as you know. Vansh dont worry the curse will break soon
Vansh: Im so touched to know that all of you are worrying for us
Aman: Why wont we huh? We are all together in this Vansh
Vansh: Indeed
Gaurav: Vansh Meghnand will reach you soon, you can start the training tomorrow evening
Vansh: Sure sir
The call disconnects on a happy note
Angre: Bhai what happened?
Vansh smiles broader and holds Ridhimaa closer
Vansh: Er..nothing..now if you dont mind I need few words with..
Aryan drags Angre from there. Vansh chuckles
Ridhimaa: Whats the good news on phone Vansh?
Vansh: Its about the secret Ridhimaa inside the golden egg
Ridhimaa: Is it such a big news that your eyes are twinkling with happiness?
Vansh kisses her cheek and in mind: When its about being with you forever wont it be a good news
Vansh: It is sweetheart, now its let Ill drop you home
They leave and the scene freezes
Next Evening Vansh’s secret place
Vansh and Ridhimaa reach his cave
Riddhima: Whats this place?
Vansh: Its our place of wizardry my dear. Your wand is here and lets start the practice of charms
He leads her inside the cave and hands her the wand
Vansh: Ridhimaa you need to pay attention to what I do, one wrong thing will cause a different effect
Ridhimaa nods like an obedient student
Vansh grabs his wand , his eyes gesture her to watch him. He flicks the wand, pulls it back and flicks again
Vansh: Now repeat it
Riddhima does it but her hand shakes. Vansh gets behind her and holds her hand tightly in position
Vansh: Its like this dear a steady movement
His hand guides her through the movement . Then he steps away
Vansh: Now do it
She does it in a right way
Vansh: Thats it darling , now (he demonstrates the movement and at the same time) Lumos
Bright white light erupts. Ridhimaa imitates him and her wand lights up too. She jumps in excitement
Vansh: Awesome, daughter of Sharmas would not have taken longer undoubtedly
Ridhimaa: This is not because of any Sharma lineage
Vansh: Then how come it came out perfectly?
Ridhimaa throws her hands around his shoulder and raises her heels to meet his eye level
Riddhima: Its because I learnt it from my Mr.Perfect
Vansh: Your Mr.Perfect?
Riddhima: Yes
Vansh puts his hands around her waist and pulls her much closer to him
Vansh: I would not be this happy if I had heard it from someone else
Riddhima: Hereafter you wont hear it from anyone else, if someone dares to say
Vansh: Then they will be punished in Ridhimaa style like Ragini
Saying this he bursts laughing
Ridhimaa: Now teacher sir lets continue
Vansh: Oh yes
The session continues with other basic charms and the scene freezes
Maya’s place, Next day Early morning
Bani: What next mam?
Maya: Ridhimaa is learning her charms now
Veer: Thats great
Maya: Like her mom I bet Ridhimaa will be a great witch
Bani: Mam I have a doubt
Maya: Whats it Bani?
Bani: Why didn’t any of you bring her parents back?
Maya: Their location is not known dear
Bani: Then how are you sure of them being alive?
Maya: Thats because magic registry will know the death of any wizard by a means of highly magical ways and that still the Sharmas are alive
Bani: Who has them?
Veer: Nagesh’s follower of course
Bani: I would like to know who it is
Voice: We will know that soon
They turn to see a guy standing at the door with a wand and a broomstick
Veer: Karan?
Karan chuckles. Bani runs to him and hugs him
Bani: Its been long since I saw you bhai. How are you?
Karan: Good as usual my dear sister. Your bhabhi has been busy with her works regarding the prophecy
Bani: Prophecy?
Karan: Yes..under Gaurav ji’s instructions we were doing everything to let Vansh know the prophecy
Maya: Thats a good job . Vansh knew everything except the prophecy and now he knows it too
Karan: They are together is what I heard from Gaurav ji , that means the fight has started. We have to track down Nagesh’s follower
Veer: You know the follower?
Karan nods
Karan: Oops I forgot my purpose of visit. Full moon is nearing. We need to capture Kabir soon
Maya: Thats right
Karan: Bani and veer we need your help
Bani: Whats it?
Karan: Veer you have to change into your animagus form and start to search the forest for any activities of Kabir
Veer: Ill do it
Karan: Preeta is already with Roshini helping her to the break the curse. Bani I want you to devise ways to capture a werewolf
Bani: Sure bhai
Karan: Maya mam Im setting out with Aman in search of Shivaay.
Bani: Shivaay?
Karan: Yes . Shivaay and dont ask me why. I am telling this to you because if we aren’t back in a week you will have to alert Gaurav ji and Vansh about it. Ill take your leave
Karan leaves from there. The scene freezes
Vansh’ s office
Angre: Karan and Aman are going for Shivaay?
Vansh: Exactly. Shivaay is on that side which means he is a big lead to Nagesh’s follower
Angre: How can Shivaay be? He was Maya ji’s student right
Vansh: Vengeance can lead to such situations brother
Angre: What vengeance?
Vansh: Dont tell me that you never knew the love triangle between Veer Bani and Shivaay
Undo: Oh ..
Vansh: And yeah..Veer is spying the forest for Kabir..where is Samar?
Angre: Aryan has him captured in his apartment yesterday night while you were with Ridhimaa. Out men are there
Vansh looks at Ridhimaa sleeping in his couch
Vansh: Fine then we will take Ridhimaa with us and see him off so that once we reach she can go home with Aryan
Angre: Right then
Vansh: Angre as you know she should be with anyone of us for her safety
Angre: She is strong na but
Vansh: I feel that her strength must not be wasted on matters like this. We have a great struggle ahead
Undo: Right
They leave to Samar’s place. The scene freezes
Hope you liked it. Ill meet you with