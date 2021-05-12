Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Nagesh’s Follower

Hello all my postings have started so I wont be able to post night ones. Sorry for the inconvenience.
Chapter 17: Nagesh’ Follower
Samar’s apartment
Angre: Alohomora
The door bursts open , Angre walks in
Aryan: Where is Vansh?
Angre: He is in the car with Ridhimaa, he called you there
Aryan: Okay
Aryan rushes to the car
Vansh: Hey Aryan
Aryan: What happened, why didn’t you come up?
Vansh: Ridhimaa is sleeping, you take her home, Ill come there later
Aryan: Okay done
Aryan leaves with Ridhimaa. Vansh runs inside. Samar is tied to a chair
Vansh: Samar tell me where Kabir is
Samar: Ill tell you but you will all die before him
Angre: You..
Vansh stops Angre
Vansh: Why do you say so?
Samar smirks and : The master of darkness Haden is with them
Vansh and Angre are shocked and in unison: Haden?
Samar laughs and : Yeahhh Haden …kyun dar gaye?..Ridhimaa will die in Kabir’s hands for sure. He will attain power
Vansh extends his wand and : Peditto (Crucio)
Samar falls on the ground groaning in pain
Angre: Vansh… stop…
Vansh: Why ? Why should I Angre? He mentioned Ridhimaa’s demise
Angre: Dont let your love blind your actions..stop it..we have to trace Kabir..I said stop it
Angre pushes the wand off Vansh’s hand
Vansh’s mind goes to the curse : Strength will become a toxin
Vansh in mind: So..this is the curse….thats what the curse means..I should be able to conquer my weakness as a strength..love cannot be a destructor..we wont be really separated…the clue means that if my love for her is true I should not use it as a destructor
Angre notices a blank Vansh and jerks him
Angre: Bhai ..
Vansh hugs him
Vansh: Thank you Angre for guiding me.
He walks to Samar and : Angre give me the truth potion, we have to find where Kabir is..
They force feed Samar with the truth potion
Moments later
Samar: Kabir…Kabir is in the jungle on the north side of our magic school
Vansh: Great..
He calls Veer
Veer: Vansh?
Vansh: Thank God you didn’t become an eagle yet..Veer I got an information that Kabir is in the jungle on the north side of the school. Better have an eye there while going to other jungles
Veer: Ill definitely do it Vansh..dont worry the curse will find a break soon
Saying this the call disconnects
Angre: Why didn’t you confirm Kabir’s presence there ?Samar..
Vansh: Haden is the boss Angre he will definitely know that we will capture Samar so do distract us he may have given a wrong information to Samar..now Im leaving for Ridhimaa’s house you take Samar to our place and lock him
Vansh walks out and takes his mobile
Vansh: Hello Chandrika ji ..
He narrates his realisation to her
Chandrika: Brilliant Vansh..so this curse is dependent on your heart control and not chemicals..so Roshini
Roshini gets the mobile: Vansh I realised the same in the morning after I started to work on the clue but I continued my work and found something useful with the help of Preeta
Vansh: Whats it Roshini?
Roshini: The Ares potion
Vansh: You mean war potion?
Roshini: Exactly
Vansh: But none of the living person has its procedure
Roshini: While working on the clue and curse I found it Vansh
Vansh: Great then..now its time for the destruction of the evil forces.
Roshini: Exactly..and Aman has..
Vansh: I know and he will be successful don’t worry
Saying this he disconnects the call. The scene freezes
Unknown cave
Aman and Karan enter the cave with their wands
Karan: Aman We will get a clue about Nagesh’s follower here.
Aman: But who is the follower?
Karan: Haden
Aman: What ? Haden? He..he..
Karan: Even I was shocked like you.
Aman: None of our teachers know it?
Karan: Gaurav ji knows it
Aman: Then why didn’t he ?
Karan: He has his plans mate. He even knew that Roshini will end up finding the Ares potion and Vansh himself will find the solution for the curse after the secret came out
Aman: How did he? How do you?
Karan: Do you remember the demon attack at his place when you were there?
Aman: Yes I do..but he sent me to Maya ji’s soon after the attack
Karan: Thats when he called me
Aman: And then..
Karan: As I am an Auror I followed the demon traces and..
Flashback
Karan follows the demons to a deep jungle. In the middle of the jungle was a huge mansion. Karan hides outside and peeps inside the window to see
Kabir: Im sorry sir
Man : Why did you leave the jungle ?
Kabir: Its too hard there sir
Bald man: Haden please understand
Haden holds Kabir’s collar in anger
Haden: Unless you kill Ridhimaa you have to remain in the jungle..get put
Bald man: Haden even your demons could not
Haden: Alga ji its again your plan to send the demons in search of her and unfortunately she was in that Gaurav’s place . You guys are fit for nothing. Now get out to the jungle return only with Ridhimaa…her mom’s power arghhh…get lost
Kabir: But why to kill her the curse..
Haden: I know about the curse than you..after all I am Nagesh ji’s immediate follower. You get lost Ill employ Shivaay for it
Reality
Aman: My goodness..but why didn’t Gaurav ji tell us?
Karan: You had other important things mate..now come lets go to find Shivaay
The scene freezes
Next morning, Ridhimaa’s apartment . She slowly wakes up and is shocked to find Vansh lying opposite to her and watching her without blinking
Vansh: Good morning Sweetheart..
Riddhima is totally confused, she gets up and starts to think hard
Riddhima: Vansh ..woh..we ..
He gets to her and puts his hands around her
Vansh: We were coming back from the cave and you slept in the car..so I took you to the office with me and when I came I brought you here
Ridhimaa: So you stayed with me
Vansh: Whenever I want to leave you stop me..what will I do?
Riddhima: So you stayed as I stopped and not because you wanted to
Her faces becomes small, Vansh starts to laugh
Vansh: Oh my angry bird If my wanting is considered Ill never leave your side and keep you with me always..but now..I have to go home right..I just wish going home means going to you
Ridhimaa: It will be after our marriage
Vansh: Hmm…Marriage..but I don’t want to marry you
Ridhimaa: What? So Am I a time pass to you?
She pushes him away and gets up. He holds her hand and pulls her and she falls over him. He locks her with his hands around her waist
Riddhima: Leave me..Im just time pass na
Vansh: You didn’t let me finish sweetheart
Riddhima: What else is there?
Vansh: I wanted to say that I dont want to marry you before freeing your parents..I have lost mine so I at least want your parents to be present
Riddhima rests her head on his chest
Riddhima : Sorry I overreacted
Vansh: Its okay sweetheart..it shows your love on me.
Just then his phone rings. The scene freezes
