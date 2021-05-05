Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Saviour

Hello all here is next chapter. Hope you like this too

Chapter 6: Saviour

Riddhima steps out of her house and starts to walk towards the college. She feels like being followed and turns to see Kabir few steps behind her. Her intuition suspects something wrong and she increases her pace. Her steps her quicker and longer.

Kabir in mind: Ridhimaa..I planned to woo you and take it smoothly but my aid has been killed by that Vansh. I cant wait anymore. Im going to take you with me today itself before that Vansh could do something to you

Kabir calls someone and : We have reached that street. Get ready

The call disconnects

Riddhima is walking as fast as she could. Suddenly many guys surround her

Riddhima: Who are you?

Kabir: Ridhimaa I did not want this but I cant help it anymore

He gestures and two of the guys hold Riddhima’s hands. She struggles hard to get away. Kabir moves closer to make her unconscious. Ridhimaa closes her eyes in fright. But to her surprise she hears a thud and opens her eyes to see Vansh. Vansh bashes the guy’s holding Riddhima and sets her free. Riddhima slips, Vansh holds her. They share a eyelock for barely few seconds when one guy comes to attack her. Vansh steadies himself and Riddhima.The fight continues. Riddhima watches in shock and awe at the fury with which Vansh is fighting. He is beating them like he wants to kill them all there. With Vansh occupied fighting with many of them Kabir goes to Riddhima. He receives another blow and its Aryan this time. Vansh turns back to him

Vansh: Ill handle everything here..you take her to college

Aryan: Ill..

Vansh: I know you can fight but her safety is important escort her safely to the college. My car is there with the key too. Take it and go

Riddhima: We ..

Vansh: Ridhimaa..its not the time ( he bashes one of the goons in frustration that Riddhima is adamant to not use his car, the guy’s jaw cracks jerking Riddhima) understand the seriousness . Aryan take my car and go at once

Riddhima is taken to the car by Aryan and they leave. Vansh continues to fight. He realises that no one is in the street and takes his wand out. Seeing that Kabir disappears from that place. This angers Vansh to the core and he shouts in frustration

Vansh: Kabirrrrr….you…..rascal…Ill not leave you

He extends his wand and : Mrityu Dansham ( Avada Kedavra)

The killing curse erupts and succumbs the person right in front of Vansh. He kills the rest except one with the same curse. When he is about to use it on the other person

Angre: Vansh stop it..you can’t use that much of the killing curse.

Vansh: They dared to kidnap Riddhima right under my nose. How can I let them lose..

Angre: If you kill them all how can we find out more about their plan?

Vansh: Capture him then

His tone shows the anger boiling deep inside him.

Vansh: Ill get to the college and come you reach our place with him

Angre and Vansh’s men leave with the goons

Vansh leaves to the college. He sees Aryan Sejal and Riddhima standing under a tree with the car parked near them. Vansh walks to them

Riddhima: Thank you

Aryan: How..

Vansh: As Riddhima already knows I go this way everyday for a work, when someone tries to kidnap the girl I know how can I stay aside and watch?

Aryan: Right..thanks a lot

Vansh: Fine. Riddhima take care. Why don’t we complain to your management about that guy..he is from your college right?

Sejal: Where is he?

Vansh: Ran away unfortunately. Anyway stay safe

Riddhima nods smiling. His lips dont bear a smile as anger is erupting like a volcano inside him. He simply nods and takes his car to leave from there.

Vansh’s place

The goon is tied to a chair when Vansh enters

Angre: Can I prepare truth potion?

Vansh: No..sir will have special treatment

He takes his wand out and : Peditto (Crucio)

Once he utters the words the goon starts to feel extreme excruciating pain. Vansh smiles a villainous smile. He enjoys the sight of the guy in pain

Angre: Vansh what are you doing?

Vansh: What am I doing? Haven’t you seen me use this one earlier? Few days ago I did it to the guard right?

Angre in mind: But you didn’t after you met Riddhima. You resorted to truth potion

Angre: But to the other man of Kabir we used truth potion

Vansh: He did not mention his intention to hurt Riddhima, if I had known that I would not have waited for the truth potion to be made….

While this conversation is going on the goon starts to scream in pain. He wriggles like a worm under sunlight. Vansh’s eyes show no sympathy for him on the contrary he is enjoying every bit of pain

Vansh: How dare you try to harm My Riddhima?

Angre: Bhai please stop. He is in too much pain

Vansh doesn’t reply. He is still enjoying the guy suffering in pain. Angre is worried about this behaviour

Angre: Bhai..he will go mad if this continues then we cant know anything about their plan

Vansh: Sammohito (Imperio)

Once he utters these words the pain stops and the guy sits straight

Goon: What information do you need sir?

Vansh: Tell me about Kabir’s plan

Goon: He asked us to kidnap Riddhima. Then he would flee from here to somewhere else , where his boss is there. He will give some love potion to Riddhima and make her fall for him…kya love potion hai..totally mad but he pays well. Then he wants to perform certain rituals on next full moon day and after which his boss didn’t tell him anything

Vansh: Mrityu Dansham (Avada Kedavra)

The guy dies and instant death

Angre: What ritual on full moon day he will turn into a wolf that time na

Vansh: You idiot Angre..that day morning, even under the influence of love potion her power will protect him and he can control is turning into werewolf unlike now when he is forced to change without his knowledge or willingness

Angre: But wont the power go off once the effect of love potion goes ?

Vansh: He will give her everytime…actually he had planned to make her fall but that seems impossible after my arrival..he knows me too thats why they have shifted to this love potion plan

Angre looks at his watch

Angre: Bhai..Ishani’s album is releasing today..

Vansh: I have to attend a meeting with the movie makers about that story getting remade. You go to the launch

Angre is unable to believe his luck but doesn’t show his excitement out

Vansh: Lets go

Vansh and Angre leave from there

Evening, College

Aryan and Riddhima come out . To their relief they dont find Kabir there

Aryan: Riddhu Ill walk with you today

Riddhima: Aryan ..

Aryan: Shut up okay…I have responsibility too.

Riddhima: I did not imagine that Kabir will go to this extent

Aryan: His ego is hurt thats why he did like this. Every girl fell for him except you and you slapped him too thats why he has done like this. By the way Vansh fights too well. Really tall , handsome and a good fighter

Riddhima: All his books are like that too, a lot of fights

Aryan: But writing is different life is different. He was fighting like an angry lion

With Aryan appreciating Vansh Riddhima’s heart flies to him. But unlike morning she is not annoyed by it. Riddhima actually feels happy to think about Vansh. She years to meet him again.

To her surprise she spots Vansh’s car near the coffee shop they stopped at during their journey in the rain

Riddhima: See mention of devil and its here

She points at the car which is empty

Aryan: He saved you na,..then he is a devil only.. come lets go there

Riddhima: No ..(only her lips say no, her heart has already ran to him)

Aryan: Arrey come yaar

Aryan drags Riddhima with him to Vansh’s car. As they reach Vansh comes out with his coffee

Vansh (with a fake surprise tone as he already saw them coming from inside the shop) : Hey Riddhima….Aryan..come ..coffee?

Aryan: No sir..its fine..woh,,I have read all your books they are awesome

Vansh: Thanks

Aryan: Sir..you fight too well

Vansh: You were awesome too

Vansh notices that Ridhimaa’s eyes are fixed on him and she has forgotten to blink

Vansh: Riddhima…here is my number

He extends his card. She doesn’t blink even now. Aryan jerks her

Aryan: Where are you lost?

Ridhimaa: Nowhere…card is for?

Vansh: If Aryan is not reachable and if you are in trouble you can call me

Riddhima: Will you come at anytime?

Vansh: Why not?

Riddhima: Anywhere?

Vansh: Anywhere ..

Aryan gets the card

Aryan: Thanks a lot sir..

Riddhima: Okay we will go

Vansh: Dont forget that Ill be ready to help you anytime..anywhere

Ridhimaa smiles and leaves. Vansh freezes at her smile. The scene freezes too