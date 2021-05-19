Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – She Is Mine

Hello my dear readers hope you are all doing well. Covid is spreading like a forest fire and please everyone stay safe. One of our college seniors succumbed to Covid Yesterday night. He was just 27 doing his PG and working in the covid wards. It is very disturbing to hear such news. Do wear your masks if at all you go out. Try to stay home as much as possible. With all that gyaan dhaan session over lets get to our Pretty witches and handsome wizards here
Chapter 22: She Is Mine
The next morning, Vansh gets back to his office with a grumpy mood. The interview for the vacant post is happening. Many of the candidates are girls and they drool over the sight of Vansh. His tall and handsome physique , sharp eyes , beard look everything attracts them. They even fail to notice the bandage on his head. Vansh on the other hand doesn’t pay attention to any of them. He walks straight into his cabin and bangs the door
Ahana who is also standing amidst the girls picks her mobile and calls Shivaay
Shivaay: Ahana?
Ahana: Shivaay Vansh is here in the office. Angre is not seen here.
Shivaay: Leave that Angre..if Vansh is here then Ridhimaa will be alone right
Ahana: Aryan will be there na?
Shivaay: He is a chota bacha..Ill leave to her college now. You do well and get selected
Ahana giggles. Shivaay disconnects the call
Shivaay: This is the time for my action. I have to go to her now
He gets his wand and starts to Ridhimaa’s college. The scene freezes
Vansh is sitting in his cabin scrolling his mobile. He feels uncomfortable regarding something. Just then his mobile rings and its Ridhimaa
Vansh: Ridhimaa
Ridhimaa: Hello Vansh
He senses playfulness in her voice
Vansh: What do you want? Im busy
Ridhimaa: Acha you are busy sorry sorry…woh na my college association is hosting a masquerade ball tonight. Thought of taking you with me but you are busy..no issues Ill take erm…Abhay ..Ill take Abhay with me..and Abhay is my classmate..college president and so charming
Vansh: But..
Ridhimaa: Arrey Vansh the party starts at 6 pm and will go on till early morning. You are busy right and you will be tired by then..you have to rest..no issues
She disconnects the call. Vansh gets irritated
Vansh : What is she thinking of herself? She wants to go with someone else and praises him to me…charming…did she call him charming?
He starts to burn with jealousy. Angre walks inside
Ishani: Bhai ..night..we are hosting Mr.Malhotra
Vansh: Im not hosting anyone..do you get it? I have an important work at night. Ask the designer to design a good dress for me before evening
Ishani nods and walks out. She is totally confused regarding Vansh’s behaviour
Meanwhile At The Dungeons
Preeta is working on something.She suddenly faints. Roshini ruhses to her
Roshini: Preeta..preeta… Chandrika ji…
Chandrika rushes to see an unconscious Preeta. Being an expert medical magician she tests Preeta and smiles
Roshini: What happened mama?
Chandrika: Its a good news..
Before she could say anything the men Angre, Aman , Karan , Veer and Bani enter the room. Karan sees an unconscious Preeta and runs to her. He lifts her in his arms
Karan Lets rush to the hospital
Chandrika: Relax Karan..its a good news..let her rest on the bed first
Karan is reluctant but unable to disobey Chandrika he follows her words
Chandrika: The good news is that you are becoming a dad
Karan is surprised and so are the others
Bani: That means..
Aman: You are becoming a bua
Karan starts to cry in happiness
Veer: We will leave for Gaurav ji’s once Preeta regains consciousness
Roshini: We are leaving?
Aman: Yeah..we have come to take you with us..Angre yaar what to do to this potion..you are an expert in protective spells
Angre takes his wand and walks to the Aeres potion in the brewer . He mutters something under his breath
Angre: Its done. Now it will not get affected till we reach there
Bani and Roshini come to Karan
Bani: Bhabhi has gained consciousness
Karan runs inside. Preeta is standing near the bed. He lifts her off her foot. Their eyes convey their happiness and their faces bear a wide smile
Aman: Karan ..Preeta we have to get out of here soon..hurry up
They rush out of the dungeons. As per Gaurav’s plan they split and leave from there. The demons chase Aman and Roshini. Roshini burries her face in his bosom in fear. Aman holds her closer and tighter and he draws his wand out
Aman: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto patronum)
His white horse attacks the demons and they flee off
At the same time Veer and Bani are attacked. Veer takes his wand and so does Bani
Both at the same time: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto Patronum)
An eagle and an otter erupt from their wands and attack the demons
As the spell is cast. Bani slips from the broomstick. Veer catches her hand and pulls her to him in a reflex.
Bani: If it werent for you I would have fell down
Veer: Ill always be there..
Bani: Lets hurry up
Bani and Veer fasten their pace .
Karan and Preeta are using the theastrel to commute. The men of Haden attack them
Karan: Nirastra Bhava (Expelliarmus)
Preeta: Sharpatham (Stupefy)
One of the men try to pull Preeta out. Karan is enraged
Karan: Mrityu Dansham (Avada Kedavra)
Green light erupts from his wand and the man dies an instant death
Overcoming all the struggles everyone reach the unidentified place of Gaurav. The scene freezes
Masquerade Ball
Ridhimaa is dressed in a gorgeous gown. She is waiting near the entrance of the ball. Abhay comes there dressed in his formal attire
Abhay in mind: Wow she never responded to any attempts by Kabir but now she has called to the ball with her ..its the chance to woo her
Aryan comes with Sejal
Ridhimaa: When did you pair?
Sejal: We had no other choice dear
They are about to enter the venue when a car speeds into the area. Vansh gets off the car . He is looking damn hot in his black attire. Ridhimaa is unable to take her eye off him. Abhay holds her hand and gestures her to come with him. Vansh sees this and gets irritated. His eyes show the rays of possessiveness and jealousy. He walks straight to them . Vansh snaps off Abhay’s hand and puts his hand around her and pulls her closer to him. Abhay watches it with his mouth wide open. Vansh takes Ridhimaa with him and he turns to look at Abhay
The look appears as if he is telling that “ She is Mine , dont dare to touch her anymore “
Ridhimaa is silently enjoying this possessive side of Vansh. He takes her behind a wall .He gives her an angry stare
Ridhimaa: Vvvvaaannsshhh
Vansh: What?
Ridhimaa: Nnnooothiinngg
Vansh: Nothing? What are you thinking of huh? Praising someone to me? And then coming to the ball with him? Why did you want to come with him?
Ridhimaa: Who wanted to come with him?
Vansh: Then who was with him outside?
Ridhimaa laughs. Vansh’s anger increases. He grips her face tighter. Ridhimaa feels the pain
Vansh: Dont play with my emotions Ridhimaa
Ridhimaa removes his hand off her . She puts her hand around his neck by raising her toes . Vansh gets laughter as he sees her trying to get to his level but he hides his smile and maintains his anger
Ridhimaa: If I had wanted to come with him why will I even tell the ball timings and details to you? You said you were busy so I tricked you like this
Vansh is shocked
Ridhimaa: Possessive Mr.Rai Singhania looked damn hot you know
Vansh: Did you just complement me..but Abhay is charming right
Ridhimaa: That was to irritate my Vansh. He can’t stand near you in charm..now come lets go inside
Ridhimaa holds his hand and they enter the ball after wearing their masquerade masks
The ball starts and the couples start dancing
Surkh wala, sauz wala, Faiz wala love
Hota hai jo love se jyada waise wala love
Ishq wala love
Hua jo dard bhi toh humko aaj kuch zyada hua
Ishq wala love
Ye kya hua hai kya khabar yehi pata hai zyada hua
Ishq wala love
Agar ye usko bhi hua hai phir bhi mujhko zyada hua
Ishq wala love
Meri neend jaise pehli baar tooti hai
Aankhein mal ke dekhi hai maine subah
Vansh is totally lost in Ridhimaa’s beauty
Hui dhoop zyada leke teri roshni din chadha
Ishq wala love
Jhanke badalon ki jaali ke peechhe se
Kare chandani ye mujhko ittala
Leke noor sara chand mera yahin pe hai chhupa chhupa hua
Ishq wala love
Ridhimaa on the other hand is admiring her Handsome Vansh
Hua jo dard bhi toh humko aaj kuch zyada hua
Ishq wala love
Ye kya hua hai kya khabar yehi pata hai zyada hua
Ishq wala love
Agar ye usko bhi hua hai phir bhi mujhko zyada hua
Ishq wala love
As they are dancing a cloth falls on Vansh And Ridhimaa. Vansh plans to sieze the moment. He removes the masks off them. He slowly bends down, pulls her closer and his lips start kissing her lips. They forget the surroundings and get into their own world. The kiss was so gentle and smooth that Ridhimaa completely forgot herself. Everyone is busy with their work that they don’t notice this beautiful couple except one. A man walks towards them. His reactions are hidden behind his mask. Ranveer who is also in the ball notices the person. He feels something fishy and gets there. The man removes the mask and his face is lit by the red lights of the venue and its Shivaay .Seeing his face Ranveer is surprised. But sensing Ranveer near them Vansh and Ridhimaa break their kiss. Seeing which Shivaay walks away. Vansh removes the cloth off them and Ranveer gets awkward
Vansh: Ranveer?
Ranveer: Sorry guys..woh..I saw someone familiar behind you
Ridhimaa: Who is it?
Ranveer: He only saved my life. And his name is Aditya
Vansh: Aditya?
But before they could talk further the dinner announcement arrives and everyone rush to their tables. The scene freezes
Hope you guys liked this chappy. I’ll meet you with