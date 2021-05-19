Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – She Is Mine

Hello my dear readers hope you are all doing well. Covid is spreading like a forest fire and please everyone stay safe. One of our college seniors succumbed to Covid Yesterday night. He was just 27 doing his PG and working in the covid wards. It is very disturbing to hear such news. Do wear your masks if at all you go out. Try to stay home as much as possible. With all that gyaan dhaan session over lets get to our Pretty witches and handsome wizards here

Chapter 22: She Is Mine

The next morning, Vansh gets back to his office with a grumpy mood. The interview for the vacant post is happening. Many of the candidates are girls and they drool over the sight of Vansh. His tall and handsome physique , sharp eyes , beard look everything attracts them. They even fail to notice the bandage on his head. Vansh on the other hand doesn’t pay attention to any of them. He walks straight into his cabin and bangs the door

Ahana who is also standing amidst the girls picks her mobile and calls Shivaay

Shivaay: Ahana?

Ahana: Shivaay Vansh is here in the office. Angre is not seen here.

Shivaay: Leave that Angre..if Vansh is here then Ridhimaa will be alone right

Ahana: Aryan will be there na?

Shivaay: He is a chota bacha..Ill leave to her college now. You do well and get selected

Ahana giggles. Shivaay disconnects the call

Shivaay: This is the time for my action. I have to go to her now

He gets his wand and starts to Ridhimaa’s college. The scene freezes

Vansh is sitting in his cabin scrolling his mobile. He feels uncomfortable regarding something. Just then his mobile rings and its Ridhimaa

Vansh: Ridhimaa

Ridhimaa: Hello Vansh

He senses playfulness in her voice

Vansh: What do you want? Im busy

Ridhimaa: Acha you are busy sorry sorry…woh na my college association is hosting a masquerade ball tonight. Thought of taking you with me but you are busy..no issues Ill take erm…Abhay ..Ill take Abhay with me..and Abhay is my classmate..college president and so charming

Vansh: But..

Ridhimaa: Arrey Vansh the party starts at 6 pm and will go on till early morning. You are busy right and you will be tired by then..you have to rest..no issues

She disconnects the call. Vansh gets irritated

Vansh : What is she thinking of herself? She wants to go with someone else and praises him to me…charming…did she call him charming?

He starts to burn with jealousy. Angre walks inside

Ishani: Bhai ..night..we are hosting Mr.Malhotra

Vansh: Im not hosting anyone..do you get it? I have an important work at night. Ask the designer to design a good dress for me before evening

Ishani nods and walks out. She is totally confused regarding Vansh’s behaviour

Meanwhile At The Dungeons

Preeta is working on something.She suddenly faints. Roshini ruhses to her

Roshini: Preeta..preeta… Chandrika ji…

Chandrika rushes to see an unconscious Preeta. Being an expert medical magician she tests Preeta and smiles

Roshini: What happened mama?

Chandrika: Its a good news..

Before she could say anything the men Angre, Aman , Karan , Veer and Bani enter the room. Karan sees an unconscious Preeta and runs to her. He lifts her in his arms

Karan Lets rush to the hospital

Chandrika: Relax Karan..its a good news..let her rest on the bed first

Karan is reluctant but unable to disobey Chandrika he follows her words

Chandrika: The good news is that you are becoming a dad

Karan is surprised and so are the others

Bani: That means..

Aman: You are becoming a bua

Karan starts to cry in happiness

Veer: We will leave for Gaurav ji’s once Preeta regains consciousness

Roshini: We are leaving?

Aman: Yeah..we have come to take you with us..Angre yaar what to do to this potion..you are an expert in protective spells

Angre takes his wand and walks to the Aeres potion in the brewer . He mutters something under his breath

Angre: Its done. Now it will not get affected till we reach there

Bani and Roshini come to Karan

Bani: Bhabhi has gained consciousness

Karan runs inside. Preeta is standing near the bed. He lifts her off her foot. Their eyes convey their happiness and their faces bear a wide smile

Aman: Karan ..Preeta we have to get out of here soon..hurry up

They rush out of the dungeons. As per Gaurav’s plan they split and leave from there. The demons chase Aman and Roshini. Roshini burries her face in his bosom in fear. Aman holds her closer and tighter and he draws his wand out

Aman: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto patronum)

His white horse attacks the demons and they flee off

At the same time Veer and Bani are attacked. Veer takes his wand and so does Bani

Both at the same time: Pitradev Sanrakshanam (Expecto Patronum)

An eagle and an otter erupt from their wands and attack the demons

As the spell is cast. Bani slips from the broomstick. Veer catches her hand and pulls her to him in a reflex.

Bani: If it werent for you I would have fell down

Veer: Ill always be there..

Bani: Lets hurry up

Bani and Veer fasten their pace .

Karan and Preeta are using the theastrel to commute. The men of Haden attack them

Karan: Nirastra Bhava (Expelliarmus)

Preeta: Sharpatham (Stupefy)

One of the men try to pull Preeta out. Karan is enraged

Karan: Mrityu Dansham (Avada Kedavra)

Green light erupts from his wand and the man dies an instant death

Overcoming all the struggles everyone reach the unidentified place of Gaurav. The scene freezes

Masquerade Ball

Ridhimaa is dressed in a gorgeous gown. She is waiting near the entrance of the ball. Abhay comes there dressed in his formal attire

Abhay in mind: Wow she never responded to any attempts by Kabir but now she has called to the ball with her ..its the chance to woo her

Aryan comes with Sejal

Ridhimaa: When did you pair?

Sejal: We had no other choice dear

They are about to enter the venue when a car speeds into the area. Vansh gets off the car . He is looking damn hot in his black attire. Ridhimaa is unable to take her eye off him. Abhay holds her hand and gestures her to come with him. Vansh sees this and gets irritated. His eyes show the rays of possessiveness and jealousy. He walks straight to them . Vansh snaps off Abhay’s hand and puts his hand around her and pulls her closer to him. Abhay watches it with his mouth wide open. Vansh takes Ridhimaa with him and he turns to look at Abhay

The look appears as if he is telling that “ She is Mine , dont dare to touch her anymore “

Ridhimaa is silently enjoying this possessive side of Vansh. He takes her behind a wall .He gives her an angry stare

Ridhimaa: Vvvvaaannsshhh

Vansh: What?

Ridhimaa: Nnnooothiinngg

Vansh: Nothing? What are you thinking of huh? Praising someone to me? And then coming to the ball with him? Why did you want to come with him?

Ridhimaa: Who wanted to come with him?

Vansh: Then who was with him outside?

Ridhimaa laughs. Vansh’s anger increases. He grips her face tighter. Ridhimaa feels the pain

Vansh: Dont play with my emotions Ridhimaa

Ridhimaa removes his hand off her . She puts her hand around his neck by raising her toes . Vansh gets laughter as he sees her trying to get to his level but he hides his smile and maintains his anger

Ridhimaa: If I had wanted to come with him why will I even tell the ball timings and details to you? You said you were busy so I tricked you like this

Vansh is shocked

Ridhimaa: Possessive Mr.Rai Singhania looked damn hot you know

Vansh: Did you just complement me..but Abhay is charming right

Ridhimaa: That was to irritate my Vansh. He can’t stand near you in charm..now come lets go inside

Ridhimaa holds his hand and they enter the ball after wearing their masquerade masks

The ball starts and the couples start dancing

Surkh wala, sauz wala, Faiz wala love

Hota hai jo love se jyada waise wala love

Ishq wala love

Hua jo dard bhi toh humko aaj kuch zyada hua

Ishq wala love

Ye kya hua hai kya khabar yehi pata hai zyada hua

Ishq wala love

Agar ye usko bhi hua hai phir bhi mujhko zyada hua

Ishq wala love

Meri neend jaise pehli baar tooti hai

Aankhein mal ke dekhi hai maine subah

Vansh is totally lost in Ridhimaa’s beauty

Hui dhoop zyada leke teri roshni din chadha

Ishq wala love

Jhanke badalon ki jaali ke peechhe se

Kare chandani ye mujhko ittala

Leke noor sara chand mera yahin pe hai chhupa chhupa hua

Ishq wala love

Ridhimaa on the other hand is admiring her Handsome Vansh

Hua jo dard bhi toh humko aaj kuch zyada hua

Ishq wala love

Ye kya hua hai kya khabar yehi pata hai zyada hua

Ishq wala love

Agar ye usko bhi hua hai phir bhi mujhko zyada hua

Ishq wala love

As they are dancing a cloth falls on Vansh And Ridhimaa. Vansh plans to sieze the moment. He removes the masks off them. He slowly bends down, pulls her closer and his lips start kissing her lips. They forget the surroundings and get into their own world. The kiss was so gentle and smooth that Ridhimaa completely forgot herself. Everyone is busy with their work that they don’t notice this beautiful couple except one. A man walks towards them. His reactions are hidden behind his mask. Ranveer who is also in the ball notices the person. He feels something fishy and gets there. The man removes the mask and his face is lit by the red lights of the venue and its Shivaay .Seeing his face Ranveer is surprised. But sensing Ranveer near them Vansh and Ridhimaa break their kiss. Seeing which Shivaay walks away. Vansh removes the cloth off them and Ranveer gets awkward

Vansh: Ranveer?

Ranveer: Sorry guys..woh..I saw someone familiar behind you

Ridhimaa: Who is it?

Ranveer: He only saved my life. And his name is Aditya

Vansh: Aditya?

But before they could talk further the dinner announcement arrives and everyone rush to their tables. The scene freezes

