Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Shock

Chapter 21 : Shock

Hill Top

A disguised figure us waiting at the hill top when Shivaay arrives there

The figure: Time has come for your revenge right

Shivaay chuckles

The figure: Your wait for these many years since you knew the truth is over now

Shivaay: Exactly ..my time has come my dear..people will know who I am

The figure: My all time support is for you bhai

Shivaay walks to her and removes the disguise off her

Shivaay: Ahaana now you have to join Rai Singhania office to keep an eye on them

Ahaana: Sure ..I have already applied for the vacant post

Shivaay nods with a smile

Ahaana: Ill give my everything to help you bhai

Shivaay: I know you will definitely

They get into a car and leave from there . The scene freezes

Hospital

The shadow is following Ridhimaa. She walks faster but suddenly feels a hand on her shoulder and turns back. The light from a distance lights up the face of the person behind her and she is shocked

Ridhimaa: Ranveer…

Her eyes start to drip with tears

Ranveer: How are you Ridhu?

Ridhimaa: Tum…I thought Ill never see you again..that accident..you

Ranveer: That accident did not have that much power to make me a corpse forever but it did for sometime

Riddhima: How did you..?

Ranveer: Its a long story..actually I came for my check up and I saw you here thats why..

Ridhimaa: You literally scared me..come with me

She drags him with her to the room . Aryan has come back after dropping the girls home. He is shocked to see Ridhimaa coming with Ranveer . Aryan runs to him and hugs him

Ranveer: Aryan..

Aryan: Mera bhai..I thought we lost you forever

Ranveer: Im back

Aryan cries like a child. Vansh hears the sound and comes out. He is shocked too to this showcase of emotions to someone new

Ridhimaa sees Vansh and goes to him

Ridhimaa: Vansh this is Ranveer..the bade bhaiya of our gang.and Aryan’s cousin.he..

She tells something to Vansh which is muted (Will be revealed later)

Ranveer notices a bruised Vansh and questions them.

Ridhimaa tells everything to Ranveer including them being wizards.

Ranveer: If I had heard this earlier I would have laughed put loud but after my recovery and the past happenings I completely believe this. Vansh Im so happy that our Ridhu has got someone like you

Vansh smiles as an answer

Aryan: When you recovered why didn’t you contact us idiot?

Ranveer: Woh..

Ridhimaa: Exactly…that shows that you dont need us anymore right..it has been 2 years

Ranveer holds his ears as an apology

Ranveer: Sorry yaar..as soon as I recovered all I wanted is to search for her..but she..she is dead and that traumatised me..I did not want to live and did not come before you as I did not want you to cry for me again but then I had some strange experiences and realisations which brought me here and thats what which made me meet you

Vansh: Ridhimaa you never spoke of him

Ridhimaa: Woh..I wanted to completely forget him thats why I did not say anything Vansh..I’m sorry

Vansh: Arrey there is no need for sorry here.

Ranveer: Okay Ill take your leave

Aryan: Where are you going now huh? Come home muma will be very happy to know about you.

Ranveer: But..

Aryan: If you don’t love her dont come

Ranveer: Shut up After mom and dad’s demise it was Mami and Mama who brought me up like their son

Aryan: Then what come home

Ranveer: Okay fine…

Aryan: Ridhu you stay here with Vansh , Ill take this guy home

Ranveer: Take care Vansh

He bids bye and they leave. As they leave Angre and Aman come with food

Ragini’s bedroom

Ragini is sleeping peacefully when she hears a knock on her window. She gets up and opens the window and sees a parchment on the window sill. She takes it and closes the window. She settles on her bed and opens the parchment and is shocked ( One more 😉)

Her eyes bulge as she reads something and she starts to scream in joy. The maid rushes inside

Maid: What happened madam?

Ragini: Nothing..you go..mind your work

She sends the maid out , locks her door and dances in joy

Ragini: I never expected this. This will definitely help me overtake Ridhimaa..Vansh Rai Singhania is mine and only mine

The scene shifts to the Unidentified place

Karan enters the room to find Gaurav in his study

Gaurav: How is Vansh?

Karan: Better sir

Gaurav: Good. Karan I would like to bring Roshini and Preeta here along with Chandrika

Karan: Done sir …Ill go at once

Gaurav: Wait..wait

Karan: Yes sir..

Gaurav: Roshini has made the war potion Aeres and I guess you know it

Karan: Yes sir I know it

Gaurav: Haden too would have known it now or will know it very soon so it has to be protected with utmost care. So I would want all of you I mean you Veer Aman and Angre to go. Vansh should rest so he need not go

Karan: Okay sir..Veer has gone in search of Kabir’s body. Once he comes we will leave

Gaurav: No fetch them as soon as possible and leave. Kabir’s body is not that important

Take Bani with you too

Karan nods and leaves for the hospital . The scene freezes

Meanwhile The Hospital

Ridhimaa brings the food tray to Vansh.

Ridhimaa: Vansh its time for dinner

He turns his face away

Ridhimaa: What happened?

Vansh: I wont eat

Ridhimaa: Why?

Vansh: I wont eat if you dont feed me

Ridhimaa starts to laugh

Vansh: Im hurt and you wont feed me?

Ridhimaa: Are you a kid?

Vansh: Im your love.

Ridhimaa sits near him and starts to feed him. Angre who accidentally steps in overhears their conversation and walks out.

Angre: Can love change someone like this?

Aman: What happened?

Angre: Vansh who never used to think twice to use a killing or peditto curse is behaving like a kid now

Aman: Thats the power of love which that Nagesh and Haden will never know

Angre: But Shivaay loved someone and how can he join with them?

Aman: Its what which confuses me too

Thus the chapter freezes with their confusion

