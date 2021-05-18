Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Shock

Hello my dear friends here is the next chappy. Hope you guys like it
Chapter 21 : Shock
Hill Top
A disguised figure us waiting at the hill top when Shivaay arrives there
The figure: Time has come for your revenge right
Shivaay chuckles
The figure: Your wait for these many years since you knew the truth is over now
Shivaay: Exactly ..my time has come my dear..people will know who I am
The figure: My all time support is for you bhai
Shivaay walks to her and removes the disguise off her
Shivaay: Ahaana now you have to join Rai Singhania office to keep an eye on them
Ahaana: Sure ..I have already applied for the vacant post
Shivaay nods with a smile
Ahaana: Ill give my everything to help you bhai
Shivaay: I know you will definitely
They get into a car and leave from there . The scene freezes
Hospital
The shadow is following Ridhimaa. She walks faster but suddenly feels a hand on her shoulder and turns back. The light from a distance lights up the face of the person behind her and she is shocked
Ridhimaa: Ranveer…
Her eyes start to drip with tears
Ranveer: How are you Ridhu?
Ridhimaa: Tum…I thought Ill never see you again..that accident..you
Ranveer: That accident did not have that much power to make me a corpse forever but it did for sometime
Riddhima: How did you..?
Ranveer: Its a long story..actually I came for my check up and I saw you here thats why..
Ridhimaa: You literally scared me..come with me
She drags him with her to the room . Aryan has come back after dropping the girls home. He is shocked to see Ridhimaa coming with Ranveer . Aryan runs to him and hugs him
Ranveer: Aryan..
Aryan: Mera bhai..I thought we lost you forever
Ranveer: Im back
Aryan cries like a child. Vansh hears the sound and comes out. He is shocked too to this showcase of emotions to someone new
( And guys as the chappy name is shock everyone is getting shocked 🤭🤭😅)
Ridhimaa sees Vansh and goes to him
Ridhimaa: Vansh this is Ranveer..the bade bhaiya of our gang.and Aryan’s cousin.he..
She tells something to Vansh which is muted (Will be revealed later)
Ranveer notices a bruised Vansh and questions them.
Ridhimaa tells everything to Ranveer including them being wizards.
Ranveer: If I had heard this earlier I would have laughed put loud but after my recovery and the past happenings I completely believe this. Vansh Im so happy that our Ridhu has got someone like you
Vansh smiles as an answer
Aryan: When you recovered why didn’t you contact us idiot?
Ranveer: Woh..
Ridhimaa: Exactly…that shows that you dont need us anymore right..it has been 2 years
Ranveer holds his ears as an apology
Ranveer: Sorry yaar..as soon as I recovered all I wanted is to search for her..but she..she is dead and that traumatised me..I did not want to live and did not come before you as I did not want you to cry for me again but then I had some strange experiences and realisations which brought me here and thats what which made me meet you
Vansh: Ridhimaa you never spoke of him
Ridhimaa: Woh..I wanted to completely forget him thats why I did not say anything Vansh..I’m sorry
Vansh: Arrey there is no need for sorry here.
Ranveer: Okay Ill take your leave
Aryan: Where are you going now huh? Come home muma will be very happy to know about you.
Ranveer: But..
Aryan: If you don’t love her dont come
Ranveer: Shut up After mom and dad’s demise it was Mami and Mama who brought me up like their son
Aryan: Then what come home
Ranveer: Okay fine…
Aryan: Ridhu you stay here with Vansh , Ill take this guy home
Ranveer: Take care Vansh
He bids bye and they leave. As they leave Angre and Aman come with food
Vansh tells about Ranveer and they are shocked too ( You will ask me how many shocks yaar but what to do?)
Ragini’s bedroom
Ragini is sleeping peacefully when she hears a knock on her window. She gets up and opens the window and sees a parchment on the window sill. She takes it and closes the window. She settles on her bed and opens the parchment and is shocked ( One more 😉)
Her eyes bulge as she reads something and she starts to scream in joy. The maid rushes inside
Maid: What happened madam?
Ragini: Nothing..you go..mind your work
She sends the maid out , locks her door and dances in joy
Ragini: I never expected this. This will definitely help me overtake Ridhimaa..Vansh Rai Singhania is mine and only mine
( God can give anything to anyone but Not a Misunderstanding)
The scene shifts to the Unidentified place
Karan enters the room to find Gaurav in his study
Gaurav: How is Vansh?
Karan: Better sir
Gaurav: Good. Karan I would like to bring Roshini and Preeta here along with Chandrika
Karan: Done sir …Ill go at once
Gaurav: Wait..wait
Karan: Yes sir..
Gaurav: Roshini has made the war potion Aeres and I guess you know it
Karan: Yes sir I know it
Gaurav: Haden too would have known it now or will know it very soon so it has to be protected with utmost care. So I would want all of you I mean you Veer Aman and Angre to go. Vansh should rest so he need not go
Karan: Okay sir..Veer has gone in search of Kabir’s body. Once he comes we will leave
Gaurav: No fetch them as soon as possible and leave. Kabir’s body is not that important
Take Bani with you too
Karan nods and leaves for the hospital . The scene freezes
Meanwhile The Hospital
Ridhimaa brings the food tray to Vansh.
Ridhimaa: Vansh its time for dinner
He turns his face away
Ridhimaa: What happened?
Vansh: I wont eat
Ridhimaa: Why?
Vansh: I wont eat if you dont feed me
Ridhimaa starts to laugh
Vansh: Im hurt and you wont feed me?
Ridhimaa: Are you a kid?
Vansh: Im your love.
Ridhimaa sits near him and starts to feed him. Angre who accidentally steps in overhears their conversation and walks out.
Angre: Can love change someone like this?
Aman: What happened?
Angre: Vansh who never used to think twice to use a killing or peditto curse is behaving like a kid now
Aman: Thats the power of love which that Nagesh and Haden will never know
Angre: But Shivaay loved someone and how can he join with them?
Aman: Its what which confuses me too
Thus the chapter freezes with their confusion
I’ll meet you with