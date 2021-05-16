Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Tears Of Pain

Hello dear readers and friends here is the next chapter. Hope you guys like it.

Chapter 19 Tears of Pain

Ridhimaa’s apartment

The entire day her thoughts were around Vansh. She thinks of calling him but she refrains herself thinking that he is busy. But its night now and she hasn’t received his call. She feels bad about something. Her heart beat rises and she senses something wrong and dials Vansh

While the call rings

Ridhimaa in mind: He said that he will be back in a day or two then why are you worried? No…something is wrong I can feel it…Whats it…I don’t know

The call connects

Angre: Ridhimaa ..

Ridhimaa: Angre where is Vansh? Why are you picking his mobile?

Angre: Woh..Ridhimaa..Vansh is in the hospital

Ridhimaa is shocked and: What? How..?

Angre: A small accident but don’t worry he will be alright soon

Ridhimaa: I want to meet him…please tell where you are now

Angre: City Hospital..but..

Before he could finish Ridhimaa disconnects the call and rushes out locking her house

Vansh’s words : Dont go anywhere without Aryan rings in her ears

She knocks Aryan’s door and he comes out. Aryan notices the tension in her face

Aryan: What happened Ridhu? Is everything alright?

Ridhimaa: Woh.Vansh..vansh..is in the hospital ..I want to meet him..Ill go…

She turns to leave, Aryan stops her

Aryan: Ridhimaa Ill come with you too..

They both leave for the hospital

City Hospital

Aryan and Ridhimaa rush to the reception

Aryan: Is Vansh Rai Singhania here?

Receptionist: Yes sir he is here only..in the emergency ward

Aryan drags a crying Ridhimaa and they reach the emergency ward. Aman , Karan and Veer are shocked to see her there

Ridhimaa: Aman..where is Vansh?

Aman: Inside the ward Ridhimaa..but why did you come here

Seconds later Sia and Ishani too rush inside

Sia: What happened to bhai? Angre bhaiya tell me

Ridhimaa whispers into Aman’s ears: She doesn’t know about all magic stuff..say something and convince her

Aman: Woh Sia..a small accident occurred..

Sia: You are?

Aman: Im Aman Vansh’s friend.

The doctor comes out

Veer: How is he sir?

Doctor: We have performed tests to rule out internal bleeding, he is still unconscious and we cant tell his status till the reports of the test come out

Ridhimaa: Can we meet him?

Doctor: Not now madam

Ridhimaa: Please sir ..

Sia: Only one of us..sir..please

Doctor: Fine one of you go and please come out soon

Ridhimaa: Sia you go ..

Sia: No bhabhi you go..Ill stay here..bhaiya needs you

Aman: Yes Ridhimaa you have to go

Ishani: Haan bhabhi

Ridhimaa goes inside. She walks to Vansh who is lying in the bed unconscious. She goes near him and kisses him on his head

Ridhimaa: Vansh…(her tears have no intention to stop) you went after that Kabir for me..and now…from the day I came you are facing issues..Im sorry Vansh..please get well soon

She sits holding his hand and cries her heart out

Meanwhile

Sia runs to a corner crying. Aryan notices this and goes to her getting a glass of water

Aryan: Sia..have this water please

Sia doesn’t stop crying

Aryan: You need to be strong..Vansh will get well soon

He thrusts the glass in her hand and makes her drink the water. After few gulps she places the glass down and clings to Aryan. His hand caresses her head without his knowledge

Angre on the other hand goes with Ishani to meet the lab technician about the result arrival

Karan calls Gaurav

Karan: Sir Vansh ..

Gaurav: What happened to Vansh?

Karan tells everything

Gaurav: Dont worry Karan he will get well soon. Till then you please stay there. Once he arrives we start the struggle

Aman : Veer I just wish he gets well soon

Veer: I cant bear seeing him like this

As the conversation goes on Ridhimaa comes out Crying. Seeing her Aryan and Sia move apart like a lightning and rush to her

Sia: How is bhai?

Ridhimaa hugs Sia and cries

Aryan: Ridhimaa..what happened?

Ridhimaa: I cant see him like this

Aryan: You come with me..have something and rest yourself..both of you should not break like this..then how will you handle Vansh?

Aryan and Aman drag Ridhimaa and Sia to the canteen

Ridhimaa: Where is Angre?

Aman: Gone to check the reports

Sia and Aryan go to get coffee while Aman sits with Ridhimaa

Ridhimaa: What happened Aman ? I want to know

Aman tells the happenings to Riddhu including the information about Nagesh’s follower and Shivaay . He doesn’t mention the curse

Ridhimaa: That dragon egg had?

Aman: The war potion secrets and Roshini has prepared it

Ridhimaa: Even I want to take part in the struggle. I want to avenge Vansh’s condition and I want to set my parents free

Aman : You can Ridhimaa..you have already got your wand and I know you will be brilliant..now stay strong like this..dont break

Aman in mind: Sorry Ridhimaa I didn’t mention that Nagesh has cursed your love but I don’t think its needed now as Vansh has already found its solution

Aryan and Sia come so the topic stops where they left.

Sometime later

Ridhimaa is sitting near Vansh watching his chest heave up and down as he breathes. Some sort of sorrow creeps into her heart as she watches his face without any expression. The eyes which shone with love whenever she saw it are closed now and she is unable to bear it

She remembers their beautiful moments and cries silently watching him

Teri meri aankhon ne

Milke jo khwaab bune

Woh bade pyare thhe

Tere mere paaon chal

Milke ke do pairon tale

Taare hi taare thhe

Saari baatein mujhe yaad hain

Woh chand raatein mujhe yaad hain

Mujhe bhi tere haathon ki narmiyan yaad hain

Woh maasoom pyari si besharmiyan yaad hain

Yaad hai sab mujhe yaad hai

Saari baatein mujhe yaad hai

Yaad hai sab mujhe yaad hai

Saari baatein mujhe yaad hain

Yaad hai tumko woh barsaatein?

Jab milke hum bheege thhe

Kyun andar se aanch uthi

Jab baahar se hum geele thhe

Kaisi thi woh befikri

Guzri… phir bhi na guzri

Aisi shaamein mujhe yaad hain

Aisi baatein mujhe yaad hain

All their happy and love filled moments haunt her heart. Fear slowing grips in but the heart filled with Vansh kicks out the fear like kicking an empty aerated drink can into the dustbin

The scene freezes on everyone’s tears of pain for Vansh’s suffering

