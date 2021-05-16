Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – Tears Of Pain

Hello dear readers and friends here is the next chapter. Hope you guys like it.
Chapter 19 Tears of Pain
Ridhimaa’s apartment
The entire day her thoughts were around Vansh. She thinks of calling him but she refrains herself thinking that he is busy. But its night now and she hasn’t received his call. She feels bad about something. Her heart beat rises and she senses something wrong and dials Vansh
While the call rings
Ridhimaa in mind: He said that he will be back in a day or two then why are you worried? No…something is wrong I can feel it…Whats it…I don’t know
The call connects
Angre: Ridhimaa ..
Ridhimaa: Angre where is Vansh? Why are you picking his mobile?
Angre: Woh..Ridhimaa..Vansh is in the hospital
Ridhimaa is shocked and: What? How..?
Angre: A small accident but don’t worry he will be alright soon
Ridhimaa: I want to meet him…please tell where you are now
Angre: City Hospital..but..
Before he could finish Ridhimaa disconnects the call and rushes out locking her house
Vansh’s words : Dont go anywhere without Aryan rings in her ears
She knocks Aryan’s door and he comes out. Aryan notices the tension in her face
Aryan: What happened Ridhu? Is everything alright?
Ridhimaa: Woh.Vansh..vansh..is in the hospital ..I want to meet him..Ill go…
She turns to leave, Aryan stops her
Aryan: Ridhimaa Ill come with you too..
They both leave for the hospital
City Hospital
Aryan and Ridhimaa rush to the reception
Aryan: Is Vansh Rai Singhania here?
Receptionist: Yes sir he is here only..in the emergency ward
Aryan drags a crying Ridhimaa and they reach the emergency ward. Aman , Karan and Veer are shocked to see her there
Ridhimaa: Aman..where is Vansh?
Aman: Inside the ward Ridhimaa..but why did you come here
Seconds later Sia and Ishani too rush inside
Sia: What happened to bhai? Angre bhaiya tell me
Ridhimaa whispers into Aman’s ears: She doesn’t know about all magic stuff..say something and convince her
Aman: Woh Sia..a small accident occurred..
Sia: You are?
Aman: Im Aman Vansh’s friend.
The doctor comes out
Veer: How is he sir?
Doctor: We have performed tests to rule out internal bleeding, he is still unconscious and we cant tell his status till the reports of the test come out
Ridhimaa: Can we meet him?
Doctor: Not now madam
Ridhimaa: Please sir ..
Sia: Only one of us..sir..please
Doctor: Fine one of you go and please come out soon
Ridhimaa: Sia you go ..
Sia: No bhabhi you go..Ill stay here..bhaiya needs you
Aman: Yes Ridhimaa you have to go
Ishani: Haan bhabhi
Ridhimaa goes inside. She walks to Vansh who is lying in the bed unconscious. She goes near him and kisses him on his head
Ridhimaa: Vansh…(her tears have no intention to stop) you went after that Kabir for me..and now…from the day I came you are facing issues..Im sorry Vansh..please get well soon
She sits holding his hand and cries her heart out
Meanwhile
Sia runs to a corner crying. Aryan notices this and goes to her getting a glass of water
Aryan: Sia..have this water please
Sia doesn’t stop crying
Aryan: You need to be strong..Vansh will get well soon
He thrusts the glass in her hand and makes her drink the water. After few gulps she places the glass down and clings to Aryan. His hand caresses her head without his knowledge
Angre on the other hand goes with Ishani to meet the lab technician about the result arrival
Karan calls Gaurav
Karan: Sir Vansh ..
Gaurav: What happened to Vansh?
Karan tells everything
Gaurav: Dont worry Karan he will get well soon. Till then you please stay there. Once he arrives we start the struggle
Aman : Veer I just wish he gets well soon
Veer: I cant bear seeing him like this
As the conversation goes on Ridhimaa comes out Crying. Seeing her Aryan and Sia move apart like a lightning and rush to her
Sia: How is bhai?
Ridhimaa hugs Sia and cries
Aryan: Ridhimaa..what happened?
Ridhimaa: I cant see him like this
Aryan: You come with me..have something and rest yourself..both of you should not break like this..then how will you handle Vansh?
Aryan and Aman drag Ridhimaa and Sia to the canteen
Ridhimaa: Where is Angre?
Aman: Gone to check the reports
Sia and Aryan go to get coffee while Aman sits with Ridhimaa
Ridhimaa: What happened Aman ? I want to know
Aman tells the happenings to Riddhu including the information about Nagesh’s follower and Shivaay . He doesn’t mention the curse
Ridhimaa: That dragon egg had?
Aman: The war potion secrets and Roshini has prepared it
Ridhimaa: Even I want to take part in the struggle. I want to avenge Vansh’s condition and I want to set my parents free
Aman : You can Ridhimaa..you have already got your wand and I know you will be brilliant..now stay strong like this..dont break
Aman in mind: Sorry Ridhimaa I didn’t mention that Nagesh has cursed your love but I don’t think its needed now as Vansh has already found its solution
Aryan and Sia come so the topic stops where they left.
Sometime later
Ridhimaa is sitting near Vansh watching his chest heave up and down as he breathes. Some sort of sorrow creeps into her heart as she watches his face without any expression. The eyes which shone with love whenever she saw it are closed now and she is unable to bear it
She remembers their beautiful moments and cries silently watching him
Teri meri aankhon ne
Milke jo khwaab bune
Woh bade pyare thhe
Tere mere paaon chal
Milke ke do pairon tale
Taare hi taare thhe
Saari baatein mujhe yaad hain
Woh chand raatein mujhe yaad hain
Mujhe bhi tere haathon ki narmiyan yaad hain
Woh maasoom pyari si besharmiyan yaad hain
Yaad hai sab mujhe yaad hai
Saari baatein mujhe yaad hai
Yaad hai sab mujhe yaad hai
Saari baatein mujhe yaad hain
Yaad hai tumko woh barsaatein?
Jab milke hum bheege thhe
Kyun andar se aanch uthi
Jab baahar se hum geele thhe
Kaisi thi woh befikri
Guzri… phir bhi na guzri
Aisi shaamein mujhe yaad hain
Aisi baatein mujhe yaad hain
All their happy and love filled moments haunt her heart. Fear slowing grips in but the heart filled with Vansh kicks out the fear like kicking an empty aerated drink can into the dustbin
The scene freezes on everyone’s tears of pain for Vansh’s suffering
