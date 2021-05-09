Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – The Shooting Star

Hello guys sorry for not posting yesterday, I had my covid vaccine and caught fever. Lets go to the chapter now
Chapter 12: The Shooting Star
Sia and Ishani have not mind to send Ridhimaa back and are ready to share their rooms with her. Ridhimaa too wants have a good time with so Vansh has found his excuse to keep her with him. The night gets darker. After hours of playing cards and gossiping Sia and Ishani fall asleep. Riddhima gets up from the couch and searches for Vansh. She finds him in the balcony, gazing the stars and goes to him. To her surprise he doesn’t notice her presence, so Ridhimaa hugs him from behind which brings him to senses
Vansh: Ridhimaa? You didn’t sleep yet
Ridhimaa: Even you haven’t slept yet, any problem?
He pulls her infront of him and holds her hand
Vansh: Nothing sweetheart. Go sleep
Ridhimaa: Are you sure?
Vansh: Im as sure as I love you
Suddenly Ridhimaa’s eyes spot something and she grows excited
Ridhimaa: Vansh woh dekho..jaldi
Vansh sees her pointing the sky with the shooting star. He notices that she is folding her hands and praying something. His lips bear a smile despite the tornado in his heart
Seconds later
Ridhimaa: Dadi used to say that if we wish for something when we see a shooting star it will happen
Vansh: What did you ask for?
Ridhimaa: We dont tell it out
Vansh: Not to me ?
Ridhimaa: Not to you too
Vansh in mind: God, why? Why us? Why were we cursed? I cant bear to lose her…death is much better than that, why were we destined to be together? , was is it get away at the end? Wont we have our happily ever after?
His eyes get wet without his knowledge. Riddhima notices this and hugs him
Ridhimaa: What are you worrying about?
Vansh looks down at her
Vansh: Nothing darling, let us get inside
He leads her to Sia’s bedroom and makes her lie down . He carries Sia from the couch to the bed and covers them both with the blanket and leaves from there. (Angre already carried Ishani inside when Riansh were in the balcony)
Vansh goes to his room and calls Gaurav
Gaurav: Vansh ..
On hearing his voice Vansh bursts out crying.
Gaurav: Vansh… vansh…
Vansh: Siiiirrrr…woooohhh….curse…curse….why sir? Why us?
Gaurav: I know its very cruel my boy..Roshini is working on a break for it Vansh..stay strong
Does Riddhima know it?
Vansh: She cant bear it sir. I didn’t tell her
Gaurav: Its better that you didn’t tell her. She will break on knowing it. Even if she knows it kater you have to console her. Dont let yourself break
Vansh takes a deep sigh and wipes his tears
Vansh: What next sir? the shooting star appeared today
Gaurav: Kabir will try to approach Ridhimaa before next full moon . Make sure she is safe
Vansh: Sure sir.
Gaurav: Maya’s men are ready to join us. Tomorrow midnight come to my place. Ill have to discuss certain things with you
Vansh: Okay sir Ill come
He disconnects the call and walks to Sia’s room. He peeps inside to see Ridhimaa and and Sia sleeping peacefully . He leaves a deep breath of relief.
He gently closes the door and leaves for bed. The scene freezes
The Dungeon
Chandrika reaches the dungeon and walks inside. She finds Roshini busy with her work and Aman strolling the room with his wand. She is unable to walk further into the room
Chandrika: Peace
Aman sees her and runs to her
Chandrika: Protecto charm?
Aman: Yes mam..Ill take you in
He holds her hand and leads her inside
Chandrika: Nice move
Aman: After the demon attack we had no choice mam
Chandrika: Fine. I could not stay after hearing the meaning of the curse
Aman: Its too cruel mam
Roshini: And too complex too
Chandrika: Will we find a break for it Roshini?
Roshini: Any curse will definitely have a break mam.
Chandrika: Hope we find this one soon
Aman: Mam The shooting star is up
Chandrika: I came after noticing it only. Aman I need you to leave for the dragon caves. The secret lies there and we need to capture it before the dark forces reach them and you must have guessed it after seeing the shooting star
Aman: I was waiting for your command mam,Ill leave at once mam
Chandrika: Dont worry about Roshini, Ill stay here with her. . You have to leave now
Aman: Sure mam
Chandrika walks out giving space to Aman and Roshini
Aman goes to Roshini, she hugs him
Aman: Take care Roshini, Im leaving for the mission for which I got trained for these many years. This will
Roshini: Shsh…I know..I know . Ill wait for you. Come back with triumph. I love you
Aman: I promise to put my 100 percent to achieve . Take care and all the best my dear
Roshini: I wish I find the break beak before your arrival
Aman kisses her and takes her leave. The scene freezes
Dark forest
Kabir is sitting with a bald guy. His face is hidden in the darkness
Kabir: That Vansh and Angre spoiled everything…what will I do now
The man: Dont worry Kabir the curse of parseltongue is there na
Kabir: Dont act foolish, the shooting star has come by this time I should have sacrificed her. Im sitting here as a loser
The man: We can fight it together
Kabir: I dont trust you anymore. If others find that I did not achieve anything yet they will kill me. I have to act faster
The man: Why dont we go straight and capture her?
Kabir: Did you forget that Meghnand, Gaurav , Vansh, Angre and Aryan are guarding her
The man: Aryan?
Kabir: Yes..Aryan he is the son of the Khundras. The guardian clan
The man: What? Khundras?
Kabir: Who else knows the Khundras better than you
The man: Of course , how can I forget Ishitha Khundra. She brought me to this condition
Kabir: Till they are around her I cant do anything..shit…..
The scene shifts to Aryan’s home
Aryan’s mom enters his room
Mom: Aryan where is Ridhu?
Aryan: In Vansh’s home mom
Mom: Good then. I got afraid
Aryan: Mom I dont understand why you are shouting like this in the middle of the night
Mom: Oh fo Aryan that day only I explained everything
Flashback
The night when Ridhimaa knew the truth she returns home crying. Aryan’s mom finds her
Mom: Ridhu beta what happened?
She notices Vansh’s car leaving and understands
Ridhu: Aunty..woh..
Mom: Ridhimaa after seeing you with Vansh I can guess it, you have found put about your family and his reality right
Ridhu is shocked. Aryan comes out
Aryan: What reality mom?
Mom: That Vansh is a wizard
Aryan: What? Wizard?
Mom: As Ridhu knows it now I have to tell you too…
She tells the past of Ridhimaa’s parents and the great struggle
Aryan: I can’t..
Mom: Dont talk in the middle. Aryan we are Khundras..the guardian clan. We have taken vow to give our support and protect the great wizards. That is why Ridhu’s dadi settled as our neighbor. When she was young we had her mostly in our house because of it.
Aryan: Mom?
Mom: We are not great wizrads by heritage but great heroes always standing with them. Now Ridhimaa is in trouble. Kabir is on the prowl, if she is not with Vansh then its we who should protect her
Reality
Mom: Dont break our vow by your careless nature
Aryan: Mom, not only because of the vow, Im her friend so I will make sure of her safety always. You need not get afraid. Vansh informed me that she is with him thats why I did not bother. Dont treat me like a kid
His mom leaves the room. Aryan is still staring the sky . The scene freezes
Hey all hope you liked it. Ill meet you with
Next Chapter: Demons and Dragons
Till then signing off
Sai07