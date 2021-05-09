Falling Head Over Heels For a Wizard Riansh FF – The Shooting Star

Hello guys sorry for not posting yesterday, I had my covid vaccine and caught fever. Lets go to the chapter now

Chapter 12: The Shooting Star

Sia and Ishani have not mind to send Ridhimaa back and are ready to share their rooms with her. Ridhimaa too wants have a good time with so Vansh has found his excuse to keep her with him. The night gets darker. After hours of playing cards and gossiping Sia and Ishani fall asleep. Riddhima gets up from the couch and searches for Vansh. She finds him in the balcony, gazing the stars and goes to him. To her surprise he doesn’t notice her presence, so Ridhimaa hugs him from behind which brings him to senses

Vansh: Ridhimaa? You didn’t sleep yet

Ridhimaa: Even you haven’t slept yet, any problem?

He pulls her infront of him and holds her hand

Vansh: Nothing sweetheart. Go sleep

Ridhimaa: Are you sure?

Vansh: Im as sure as I love you

Suddenly Ridhimaa’s eyes spot something and she grows excited

Ridhimaa: Vansh woh dekho..jaldi

Vansh sees her pointing the sky with the shooting star. He notices that she is folding her hands and praying something. His lips bear a smile despite the tornado in his heart

Seconds later

Ridhimaa: Dadi used to say that if we wish for something when we see a shooting star it will happen

Vansh: What did you ask for?

Ridhimaa: We dont tell it out

Vansh: Not to me ?

Ridhimaa: Not to you too

Vansh in mind: God, why? Why us? Why were we cursed? I cant bear to lose her…death is much better than that, why were we destined to be together? , was is it get away at the end? Wont we have our happily ever after?

His eyes get wet without his knowledge. Riddhima notices this and hugs him

Ridhimaa: What are you worrying about?

Vansh looks down at her

Vansh: Nothing darling, let us get inside

He leads her to Sia’s bedroom and makes her lie down . He carries Sia from the couch to the bed and covers them both with the blanket and leaves from there. (Angre already carried Ishani inside when Riansh were in the balcony)

Vansh goes to his room and calls Gaurav

Gaurav: Vansh ..

On hearing his voice Vansh bursts out crying.

Gaurav: Vansh… vansh…

Vansh: Siiiirrrr…woooohhh….curse…curse….why sir? Why us?

Gaurav: I know its very cruel my boy..Roshini is working on a break for it Vansh..stay strong

Does Riddhima know it?

Vansh: She cant bear it sir. I didn’t tell her

Gaurav: Its better that you didn’t tell her. She will break on knowing it. Even if she knows it kater you have to console her. Dont let yourself break

Vansh takes a deep sigh and wipes his tears

Vansh: What next sir? the shooting star appeared today

Gaurav: Kabir will try to approach Ridhimaa before next full moon . Make sure she is safe

Vansh: Sure sir.

Gaurav: Maya’s men are ready to join us. Tomorrow midnight come to my place. Ill have to discuss certain things with you

Vansh: Okay sir Ill come

He disconnects the call and walks to Sia’s room. He peeps inside to see Ridhimaa and and Sia sleeping peacefully . He leaves a deep breath of relief.

He gently closes the door and leaves for bed. The scene freezes

The Dungeon

Chandrika reaches the dungeon and walks inside. She finds Roshini busy with her work and Aman strolling the room with his wand. She is unable to walk further into the room

Chandrika: Peace

Aman sees her and runs to her

Chandrika: Protecto charm?

Aman: Yes mam..Ill take you in

He holds her hand and leads her inside

Chandrika: Nice move

Aman: After the demon attack we had no choice mam

Chandrika: Fine. I could not stay after hearing the meaning of the curse

Aman: Its too cruel mam

Roshini: And too complex too

Chandrika: Will we find a break for it Roshini?

Roshini: Any curse will definitely have a break mam.

Chandrika: Hope we find this one soon

Aman: Mam The shooting star is up

Chandrika: I came after noticing it only. Aman I need you to leave for the dragon caves. The secret lies there and we need to capture it before the dark forces reach them and you must have guessed it after seeing the shooting star

Aman: I was waiting for your command mam,Ill leave at once mam

Chandrika: Dont worry about Roshini, Ill stay here with her. . You have to leave now

Aman: Sure mam

Chandrika walks out giving space to Aman and Roshini

Aman goes to Roshini, she hugs him

Aman: Take care Roshini, Im leaving for the mission for which I got trained for these many years. This will

Roshini: Shsh…I know..I know . Ill wait for you. Come back with triumph. I love you

Aman: I promise to put my 100 percent to achieve . Take care and all the best my dear

Roshini: I wish I find the break beak before your arrival

Aman kisses her and takes her leave. The scene freezes

Dark forest

Kabir is sitting with a bald guy. His face is hidden in the darkness

Kabir: That Vansh and Angre spoiled everything…what will I do now

The man: Dont worry Kabir the curse of parseltongue is there na

Kabir: Dont act foolish, the shooting star has come by this time I should have sacrificed her. Im sitting here as a loser

The man: We can fight it together

Kabir: I dont trust you anymore. If others find that I did not achieve anything yet they will kill me. I have to act faster

The man: Why dont we go straight and capture her?

Kabir: Did you forget that Meghnand, Gaurav , Vansh, Angre and Aryan are guarding her

The man: Aryan?

Kabir: Yes..Aryan he is the son of the Khundras. The guardian clan

The man: What? Khundras?

Kabir: Who else knows the Khundras better than you

The man: Of course , how can I forget Ishitha Khundra. She brought me to this condition

Kabir: Till they are around her I cant do anything..shit…..

The scene shifts to Aryan’s home

Aryan’s mom enters his room

Mom: Aryan where is Ridhu?

Aryan: In Vansh’s home mom

Mom: Good then. I got afraid

Aryan: Mom I dont understand why you are shouting like this in the middle of the night

Mom: Oh fo Aryan that day only I explained everything

Flashback

The night when Ridhimaa knew the truth she returns home crying. Aryan’s mom finds her

Mom: Ridhu beta what happened?

She notices Vansh’s car leaving and understands

Ridhu: Aunty..woh..

Mom: Ridhimaa after seeing you with Vansh I can guess it, you have found put about your family and his reality right

Ridhu is shocked. Aryan comes out

Aryan: What reality mom?

Mom: That Vansh is a wizard

Aryan: What? Wizard?

Mom: As Ridhu knows it now I have to tell you too…

She tells the past of Ridhimaa’s parents and the great struggle

Aryan: I can’t..

Mom: Dont talk in the middle. Aryan we are Khundras..the guardian clan. We have taken vow to give our support and protect the great wizards. That is why Ridhu’s dadi settled as our neighbor. When she was young we had her mostly in our house because of it.

Aryan: Mom?

Mom: We are not great wizrads by heritage but great heroes always standing with them. Now Ridhimaa is in trouble. Kabir is on the prowl, if she is not with Vansh then its we who should protect her

Reality

Mom: Dont break our vow by your careless nature

Aryan: Mom, not only because of the vow, Im her friend so I will make sure of her safety always. You need not get afraid. Vansh informed me that she is with him thats why I did not bother. Dont treat me like a kid

His mom leaves the room. Aryan is still staring the sky . The scene freezes

Hey all hope you liked it. Ill meet you with

Next Chapter: Demons and Dragons

Till then signing off

Sai07