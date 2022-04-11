Family broken after body of Irish man missing since November found

The sister of Galway man Stephen Cunningham has thanked everyone for their support after her brother’s body was found on Saturday.

The search was intensified after Stephen’s shoes and socks were found in Mam’s Cross area last week.

And on Saturday, after a five-month search with family the young man was finally able to bring home Stefan – who had been missing since November 2021 – Galwaybio reports.

His sister said: “We are heartbroken but we have found our brother and brought him home today.

“Thank you all for all the support over the past few months. It really means a lot to all of us.”

Last weekend, Stephen’s clothing item was found in an open…