Family Business Season 3 Release Date on Netflix, Cast and Plot

The family business is a popular show on the streaming platform Netflix. The show has already released two episodes on Netflix. It is the most famous French show on Netflix and the first show from France to peak.

Family business: Plot

This show is produced by Les Films Du Kiosque, a popular video production unit in France. The Family Business show revolves around the plot that Joseph, a failed entrepreneur, after hearing that cannabis has been legalized, is determined to work with his friends and families to transform the Kosher butcher shop his father owns and the very first marijuana coffee shop in the country. to open. from France.

Family Business: New Season Three Announced

Season 1 of the family business was released on Netflix in June 2019. And season 2 for the same show was renewed in July 2019 and released in September 2019. And the renewal for the third season was announced on October 2, 2020. Season 1 and 2 consisted of 6 episodes per season.

A few days before the renewal of the third season of Family Business, the actor who plays Gerard Hazan, Gerard Darmon, transferred this plot to return for the third season. The announcement for Family Business season 3 was made on Twitter by the Netflix France regional account.

This show has also penetrated several countries such as Switzerland, Belgium except France. Even after a month from launch, it was at number 2 on the TV rankings, which is usually a fascinating achievement for any online streaming show.

