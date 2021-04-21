LATEST

Kumkum Bhagya April 21st 2021: Family Decides To Save Pragya Today's Written Update



The idea of Kumkum Bhagya is making its viewers extra excited to look at the most recent episode as we’re watching TMT some newest twists within the present and as you all know that now the present has reached a really dramatic scenario as Abhi is behind the bars now. In tonight’s episode, you’ll watch Rhea and Prachi goes to Tanu and warn her to take the criticism again and thoughts her enterprise. Exhausted Tanu takes a second and decides to disclose her story and create a faux video message to make her case robust.

After a while Rhea will get again residence and there Aalia yells out at her for going out and meet Tanu. Although, Rhea avoids Aalia’s talks and guarantees that she is going to show Abhi is harmless. Simply after the second, Pragya comes there and Aalia holds her to return inside the home. Pragya asks Aalia that why she stopped her to return and says Aalia to unite within the struggle that she is having towards Tanu.

There everybody agrees to assist Pragya and to save lots of Abhi and unite within the struggle towards Tanu. As all of us have watched within the final episode that Pragya will get into an argument with the cop on the police station for assembly Abhi and Police stated that he cannot permit her to satisfy and he’s not having any sympathy on your husband however I respect you and your emotions on your husband so you’ll be able to meet him.

In tonight’s episode, on the police station, Abhi will get indignant resulting from being subjected to a number of medical exams, although Tanu enjoys his aggression as a result of he’s additionally having issues resulting from which he will get anxious. There again at Abhi’s residence, Rhea and Pragya each share a heart-to-heart dialog and after being unhappy they provide a heat hug to one another. In the meantime, within the police station, Abhi will get indignant about being subjected to varied medical exams, whereas Tanu enjoys his plight.

Again at Abhi’s home, Rhea and Pragya share a heart-to-heart dialog and share a heat hug and the present ends with this sentimental shot. Don’t overlook to look at it on television tonight at 9 PM and keep tuned to get all the most recent updates on the leisure world and to know concerning the earlier episode you’ll be able to verify our earlier articles. To get all the most recent written updates be with us and simply keep secure!

