Family, friends and the football world bid farewell to Miguel Van Damme: “Long live Miguel” Jupiter Pro League

The church was too small to accommodate all the friends, family, acquaintances and Cercle fans. The funeral ceremony can also be followed on a big screen outside the church.

The story of the promising Cercle goalkeeper, his courage and positivity touched the football world at home and abroad. His wife and daughter announced his death on Tuesday morning after years of illness.

The family lived in Jerkegem, the town of Jabbeke. Many football friends participated in the ceremony. The board and the player group of Cercle Brugge were fully present. Thibaut van Acker, Hans Cornelis, Faris Aaron and Club Brugge manager Vincent Manart were also present.

On Van Damme’s coffin were his two jerseys (one from Cercle and one from youth club Maldegem) and his goalkeeper gloves, which were decorated with flowers with his jersey number 16.