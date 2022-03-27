Family incident inspired me to quit politics

Former National Party leader, Simon Bridges has revealed that a serious incident involving his son was a main factor in his shocking decision to quit politics.
Bridges announced that he was retiring earlier this month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Although, In a new interview with Women’s WeeklyShe has revealed that the recent ill health of her 7-year-old son Harry made her reevaluate her priorities.
In December, Harry was taken to the hospital after suffering a stomach swing.
“He had a second-to-highest grade liver injury. It was almost destroyed,” says Bridges’ wife, Natalie.
Harry was taken to Tauranga Hospital before being transferred to Starship Hospital…