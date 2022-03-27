Family incident inspired me to quit politics

Former National Party leader, Simon Bridges has revealed that a serious incident involving his son was a main factor in his shocking decision to quit politics.

Bridges said he would focus on his family, and pursue commercial and possibly media opportunities.

Bridges announced that he was retiring earlier this month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Although, In a new interview with Women’s WeeklyShe has revealed that the recent ill health of her 7-year-old son Harry made her reevaluate her priorities.

In December, Harry was taken to the hospital after suffering a stomach swing.

“He had a second-to-highest grade liver injury. It was almost destroyed,” says Bridges’ wife, Natalie.

Harry was taken to Tauranga Hospital before being transferred to Starship Hospital…